Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Tata Starbucks launches limited-time flavoured beverages for the monsoon season
Latest Updates

Tata Starbucks launches limited-time flavoured beverages for the monsoon season

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Tata Starbucks has launched five new flavours of the season.

The limited-time offers featuring Dark Caramel Latte, Vanilla Mango Popper Frappuccino, S’mores, Matcha Sweet Cream Latte & Midnight Mocha Frappuccino have been handcrafted to bring comfort and warmth to its customers this season.

Vanilla Mango Popper Frappuccino: The signature Vanilla cream Frappuccino encased in sweet and tangy mango poppers delights the taste buds.

S’mores Latte/Frappuccino: This all-new vanilla-flavored beverage is layered with smooth marshmallow whipped cream, indulgent mocha sauce and graham crumble and is then finished with even more whipped cream and graham crumble on top.

Dark Caramel Latte Hot/Iced/Frappuccino: Dark Caramel Frappuccino is layered between our new Cold Brew infused whipped cream and dark caramel sauce.

Matcha Sweet Cream Latte/Iced: The handcrafted Japanese Matcha tea is prepared with milk and Vanilla sweet cream.

Midnight Mocha Frappuccino: The black cocoa with deep, bittersweet notes is blended with ice, java chips and Starbucks coffee with a layer of whipped cream, and finished with a dusting of black cocoa.

These newly launched monsoon beverages are now available through dine-in across select stores, kerbside take-away and delivery executed in adherence to global safety standards.

Midnight Mocha Frappuccino
Share

Related posts

Pescafresh to expand its operations pan-India

Mahindra Holidays completes increase of stake in HCR Finland to 83.20%

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Agostino D’Angelo to present week-long culinary showcase of Sicilian cuisine at The Oberoi, Mumbai

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image