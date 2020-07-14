Tata Starbucks launches limited-time flavoured beverages for the monsoon season

Read Article

Tata Starbucks has launched five new flavours of the season.

The limited-time offers featuring Dark Caramel Latte, Vanilla Mango Popper Frappuccino, S’mores, Matcha Sweet Cream Latte & Midnight Mocha Frappuccino have been handcrafted to bring comfort and warmth to its customers this season.

Vanilla Mango Popper Frappuccino: The signature Vanilla cream Frappuccino encased in sweet and tangy mango poppers delights the taste buds.

S’mores Latte/Frappuccino: This all-new vanilla-flavored beverage is layered with smooth marshmallow whipped cream, indulgent mocha sauce and graham crumble and is then finished with even more whipped cream and graham crumble on top.

Dark Caramel Latte Hot/Iced/Frappuccino: Dark Caramel Frappuccino is layered between our new Cold Brew infused whipped cream and dark caramel sauce.

Matcha Sweet Cream Latte/Iced: The handcrafted Japanese Matcha tea is prepared with milk and Vanilla sweet cream.

Midnight Mocha Frappuccino: The black cocoa with deep, bittersweet notes is blended with ice, java chips and Starbucks coffee with a layer of whipped cream, and finished with a dusting of black cocoa.

These newly launched monsoon beverages are now available through dine-in across select stores, kerbside take-away and delivery executed in adherence to global safety standards.