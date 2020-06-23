Trending now

Tata Starbucks introduces new range of handcrafted cold beverages in 1L packs

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Tata Starbucks has introduced a new range of handcrafted cold beverages in 1-Litre value packs. The new offering aims to allow customers to enjoy the signature Starbucks experience in the comfort of their homes.

The available beverages in the range include Green Tea Latte, Ice Shaken Hibiscus and Lemonade, Cold Brew Black, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Vanilla Latte, Signature Hot Chocolate and Vegan Cold Brew. Each bottle serves 4-5 cups. The beverages are handcrafted in store based on the order and are sealed right in front of the customers to ensure freshness and personalisation of the customers’ favourite Starbucks beverage.

“This is an exciting innovation and aligns closely with the rapidly evolving preferences of our customers. We are committed to new ways of engaging with our customers to offer comfort, value and exciting ways of enjoying their favourite Starbucks beverages and that much needed quality time together with their family,” said, Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks.

The new exciting range of handcrafted beverages are available in select stores across India. Tata Starbucks presently operates 186 stores in 11 cities in India.

