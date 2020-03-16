Tata Starbucks follows precautionary measures at outlets pan India amid coronavirus outbreak

Read Article

In response to the global pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) and the developing public health impact, Tata Starbucks has initiated a series of precautionary steps to help prevent the spread of the virus and support the health and well-being of our customers and partners (employees) across India:

A statement about the safety measures followed by all the outlets, issued by the company read, “We have instituted temperature screening upon entry into our stores; We are temporarily removing items from the condiment cart, including stirrers, sugar packets and seasonings, making them available upon request; We are pausing the use of personal tumblers and “for here” ware in our stores; We will continue to honor the Rs 10 discount for anyone who brings in a personal tumbler or asks for “for here” ware; We have put out hand sanitizer in our stores to help prevent the spread of germs.”

“At Tata Starbucks, we believe it is our role and responsibility to help to ensure the health and well-being of our customers and partners in India,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks. “The proactive actions we are taking out of an abundance of caution is grounded in our commitment to care for our partners, customers and the communities we serve during these unprecedented times.”

Tata Starbucks is closely monitoring the dynamic situation of COVID-19 and will stay close to local health officials and government leaders as they work to contain the virus. Tata Starbucks will continue to follow all recommended guidelines and initiate additional precautionary steps as needed, the statement further read.