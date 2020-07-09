Tata Starbucks achieves new milestone – opens first drive-thru store in India

Read Article

New store demonstrates Starbucks vision for business expansion and long-term commitment in India

Tata Starbucks has announced the opening of its first drive-thru store in India at Dhillon Plaza, Ambala Chandigarh Expressway, Singhpura in Zirakpur. The milestone demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to the Indian market, where it now has 187 stores, and a vision of offering more ways for customers in India to enjoy the Starbucks Experience.

“Tata Starbucks has had an incredible journey in India, and we are proud to have achieved yet another milestone. The opening of our first drive-thru store showcases our commitment to evolving our brand and business in India and providing new and meaningful experiences to our customers,” said Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks.

He added, “This is all possible thanks to more than 2,000 Indian partners (employees) who proudly wear the green apron. Through their commitment and passion, Starbucks has laid a strong foundation as we expand to new cities across India year after year.”

The drive-thru format offers added convenience for customers who want to pick up their orders from their car, or travellers on the go. Located next to the Chandigarh-Ambala highway, customers can also stop for a quick break to enjoy their Starbucks favourites in the café, with two levels of in-store seating, free Wi-Fi, and Starbucks merchandise available for purchase. At the drive-thru window, a Starbucks partner will greet each customer and take their order, adding an element of warmth to the experience.

To introduce the drive-thru in India and engage with customers, Tata Starbucks launched a digital marketing campaign with the tagline “Why wait for your brew, when you can drive-thru?”, an interesting illustration transforms the iconic Starbucks cup into a drive-thru store atop a highway. As a part of the launch offer, Starbucks customers can also enjoy 15 per cent off on their drive thru order. These discount coupons can be collected from the Chandigarh and Mohali Starbucks stores and can be redeemed at the drive thru for a limited period*.

The drive-thru offers customers the same wide range of menu items available at other Starbucks locations, including the Starbucks signature espresso beverages like Cappuccinos, Americanos, Lattes and all-time favourites such as Cafe Mocha, Java Chip Frappuccino, Signature Hot Chocolate and Caramel Macchiato. Customers can also savour the newest menu additions like the Honey Turmeric Latte and the classic international favourite Cortado along with a food menu comprising of Indian and International favourites. It will also offer a range of Teavana teas, including the Starbucks signature tea innovation – India Spice Majesty Blend for those who seek a modern and reimagined tea experience.