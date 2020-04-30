Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Latest Updates > Tata Cha initiates campaign to serve breakfast to elderly in Bengaluru
Latest Updates

Tata Cha initiates campaign to serve breakfast to elderly in Bengaluru

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Battling the fight against Covid-19, TATA Cha, the Out of Home initiative of TATA Consumer Products is walking the talk with social campaign- Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe. This initiative is to support the elderly in the city and spread warmth to lighten the anxious hours.

TATA Cha has pledged to sponsor Chai and breakfast to elders as a part of their campaign Tata Tea – Iss Baar #BadonKeLiye #JaagoRe. In the last two days ~ 1200 breakfast kits have already been distributed. Tata Cha has also reached out to concerned individuals around Bengaluru to share details of elders who need support and has also invited individuals to join them to serve the breakfast.

Commenting on the initiative by TATA Cha, Sushant Dash, president, Beverages– India & Middle East, TATA Consumer Products, said, “In the wake of the extended lockdown, it is time we stand up for those who need our care and support the most. TATA Cha has always been a space that spreads warmth to everyone. We are hopeful that our initiative to help the elderly in the city along with Iss Baar badon ke Liye JaagoRe will inspire the larger society. We urge one and all to join us in this cause and let the senior citizens know they are not alone in this. We are ensuring this initiative is run in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines, as provided by the local administration.”

The Indiranagar, Jayanagar & Cunningham Road cafés will be delivering morning Chai & breakfast to the elderly homes in their respective vicinity.

Youth can join the initiative as a volunteer or help register an elderly person for breakfast, by logging on to jaagore.com.

Share

Related posts

Gourmet Passport app launched in New Delhi

Mohit Rathod

Fern Hotels & Resorts opens Anaya Beacon Hotel in Jamnagar

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Taj Group sells the Blue hotel, Sydney to the Ovolo Group

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More