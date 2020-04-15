RCI: Targeting local consumers and promoting domestic vacations will potentially combat occupancy issues by reaching members who are hesitant to travel abroad

Read Article

RCI, the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in nearly 110 countries, will look at targeting the domestic travel market in India in the post Covid-19 period. Since its inception in India in 1992, RCI (part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands) has affiliated resorts in over 60 unique destinations across the country, giving holidaymakers access to more than 200 resorts in India as the global portfolio.

Speaking exclusively to Express Food & Hospitality, Jonathan Mills, managing director, RCI – APAC & DAE Global, said, “Our current and future plans go hand in hand as we are utilising this time for internal trainings and working with our affiliate partners very closely so that we can meet supply to the demand. Since most of our members have rescheduled their trips to Q4 2020 and travel demand will pick up in 2021. We plan to put in our energy on domestic travel first. Targeting local consumers and promoting domestic vacations will potentially combat occupancy issues by reaching members who are hesitant to travel abroad. We as a company believe that Difficult Roads often lead to Beautiful Destinations and we will bounce back from this very soon and on the same lines we are utilising Social Media to reach our customers with the same message and remaining true to our brand.”

Adding to this Mills stated, “At present, the focus currently for RCI is really on the day to day services – the need to make sure the vacation exchange brand keeps providing the best services and connectivity so its members don’t face any issues while re-scheduling or cancelling bookings. We have added flexible booking Terms and Condition which allows members to rebook there vacation travel dates. Additionally, we have issued the Natural Disaster Cancellation policy with Coupon credit for future bookings. We are concentrating on Member Engagement with Blogs such as Back to Basics – Maximise your Family Time.”

While it’s difficult to predict how the Covid-19 epidemic will progress, RCI as a company believes that it will bounce back from this very soon. “If we look at the silver lining: Covid-19 isn’t the first outbreak to occur in recent years, and global economies have already recovered from severe diseases like SARS, Chikungunya and Ebola. I feel, once the outbreak is under control, it would take up to 7 to 10 months for the tourism sector to return to its normal levels. For the mean time the industry should choose safety first,” opined Mills.