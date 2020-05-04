Tanit Chearavanont: Our two-fold mantra is safety and stock availability during this tough period

Read Article

The jolts of the COVID-19 pandemic are felt world-over, from enterprises to employees facing the brunt due to the toppling global economy. Likewise, it has also severely limped the supply chain across the world. Tanit Chearavanont, MD, LOTS Wholesale Solutions, in conversation with Akshay Nayak speaks about their robust supply chain management to keep supporting their clientele ranging from kirana stores to hotels in India during these testing times

How has the ongoing pandemic and the subsequent lockdown impacted the supply chain sector for both retail and institutional markets in India?

The repercussions of the ongoing global pandemic and the subsequent lockdown are being felt across different industries. With factories and manufacturing coming to a halt and mass migration of labourers, the supply chain has witnessed serious disruptions.

The retail industry, which deals with essential articles has also been hit to some extent. Restrictions on interstate travel and movement of vehicles have further hampered transportation of goods from neighbouring states, thereby causing temporary challenges for the supply chain as well as the logistics industry.

Currently, with most of the institutional market except for hospitals and similar organisations remaining shut, there is limited or no demand from this segment barring selected commodity items and sanitisation products. Understanding the necessity to serve this sector, the supply chain has been functioning with its full capacity.

What are the strategies and plans that you at LOTS are chalking out to make the supply chain management more seamless during these testing times?

At LOTS, we are prioritising and maintaining a seamless supply chain to meet the requirements of all our customers including kiranas, hotels, restaurants, catering, offices and ensuring an adequate supply of assortments and essentials. We are directly reaching out to distributors and FMCG companies by sending our trucks and procuring goods directly from them.

Along with the support from local authorities, we have arranged for necessary vehicle movement passes for our staff and vehicles to maintain seamless operations. To provide ease to our customers we are taking orders on our e-commerce (lotswholesale.com) and are directly delivering to our customers at their doorstep.

We are taking all the necessary steps, to make sure that our members including Kiranas, retailers, caterers, etc. have an uninterrupted access to all day to day items. Our two-fold mantra is safety and stock availability during this tough period.

Moving forward after the containment of the virus, what innovations will you be devising to ensure top-grade sanitation in supply chain management?

Being in the business of essential goods and services, we at LOTS are taking all necessary actions and precautions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our suppliers, members and staff.

All our trucks and vehicles involved in the supply chain are sanitised at regular intervals. As a safety precaution, we have been doing this and will continue to do the same for the safety of everyone involved with LOTS.

Our supply chain management is flexible, scalable and sustainable and evolves constantly as per changing requirements in the retail landscape, customer needs, and behaviour. We aim to serve our customers better while keeping their safety in mind and we expect our customers to be more focused on health and supply chain safety. LOTS being their trusted partner will go the extra mile to ensure their satisfaction.

Future roadmap for LOTS in India?

The global pandemic and lockdown across sectors has impacted global economies and the retail sector is not untouched by this crisis.

In the short-term, the lockdown might impact our business timelines and portfolio decisions but in the long-run, we will continue to move forward as planned and contribute to the growth of the retail industry and overall economy in India.

Currently, we are following our motto of customer-centricity, we are dedicated to serving our members during these tough times and it is helping us in strengthening and building customers’ trust. We will continue to focus on serving our customers better in the future as well.