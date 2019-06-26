Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa and Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa celebrates International Day of Yoga

Celebrating International Day of Yoga, Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Goa and Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Goa organised a one hour yoga session for its guests and employees in the resort premises. The session was conducted by a certified yoga instructor demonstrating various asanas including the well-recognised and noteworthy Tadasana, Uttanpadasana, Shavasana, Bhujangasana, Dhyana and Sitall Pranayam, each followed with an explanation on the benefits of practicing these asanas.

The celebration concluded with synchronised recitation of shlokas and a healthy wellness meal specially curated by the chefs of Taj Fort Aguada and Taj Holiday Village. The menu showcased a variety of healthy options with home grown salads and an assortment of exotic fruits.