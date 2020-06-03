Trending now

Taj bags top title on list of strongest Indian brands by Brand Finance

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced that its iconic brand – Taj ranked Number One on the list of the strongest Indian brands by Brand Finance in their coveted ‘India 100 2020’ report.

Speaking about the announcement, Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company said, “We are humbled that Brand Finance has ranked Taj as the nation’s strongest brand. This recognition comes on the back of the relentless pursuit of Aspiration 2022 as South Asia’s most iconic and most profitable hospitality company. Our unique service philosophy, which we refer to as Tajness, emanates from the warmth and caring Taj has stood for over a century. We remain confident of being able to carry the trust of our guests, employees and all our stakeholders with an even stronger commitment.”

In this report, released by Brand Finance, Taj achieved a brand strength index (BSI) score of 90.5 out of 100 and a corresponding elite AAA+ brand strength rating based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, employee satisfaction, customer experience and corporate reputation.

Brand Finance defines Brand Strength as the efficacy of a brand’s performance on intangible measures, relative to its competitors. Each brand is assigned a BSI score out of 100, which feeds into the brand value calculation. Based on the calculations, each brand is assigned a corresponding rating up to AAA in a format similar to credit rating.

