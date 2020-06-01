Sylvain Laroche: We are confident that economy and mid-scale hotels will rebound faster than others

Read Article

Operating in the midscale segment, Accor’s ibis brand has been expanding in India positively, with 19 properties in various destinations now. Sylvain Laroche, director of operations, ibis & ibis Styles, India, in conversation with Express Food & Hospitality highlights how the brand is bullish about the segment that it caters to and the due diligence followed by them to ensure utmost safety of the guests

How has India as a market been for ibis and ibis styles? Is India a suitable market for the ibis Budget brand?

The ibis brand and hotels in India have been successful in catering to the needs of today’s travellers. ibis hotels have been able to create a unique space in India and set itself as a benchmark of a full-service economy hotel. All our ibis properties offer great locations and functional accommodation. With the dining experience, in-room amenities or the entire guest journey the brand has been able to offer local, personalised stay that travellers seek. It places people at the heart of everything and is all about ‘you’ — to make people feel welcomed.

Having spent 20 years with Accor at various destinations, what are the challenges and opportunities that you faced over the years?

In my last 25 glorious years with Accor I have realised that the best opportunity for any professional in hospitality is the passion that comes with being associated with this industry. Working with the best minds across the industry and the enthusiasm they hold has been an enriching experience.

Guest experience has been the game-changer all over the world and the adaptation of owners, hotels, brands and team has been tremendous, over the years. I have seen the growth of pleasure to stay in hotels and the emotion connected to be the key driver of hospitality development. There is no better example than India to represent this emergence of augmented-hospitality transformation.

While the midscale hotel segment is said to recover at the earliest, what contingent plans have you applied to have a stronger balance sheet moving forward?

Various aspects of the recovery plan have been formulated in detail to assist the hotels in their reopening approach and sustainability. Budget reallocations, diversion of marketing spends, are amongst some of the measures that we have taken to tide over this difficult time. It is critical to revisit everything to cut unrequired expenses and focus on ancillary revenues. It has been an interesting exercise, to see how best practices emerged in our portfolio, from each property to benefit of the brand with full participation from front and heart of house team players.

I also believe that economy hotels will have better agility, based on multi-skills mindset, to recover, to rebound.

Operating as quarantine facilities in various locations, how has the business been for ibis in India, during these difficult times?

ibis has been one of the first hotel brands to support government authorities and medical front liner teams, to make its accommodation and services available to those most in need. In the very challenging time of the lockdown, our hotels in different cities, responded effectively to the respective state governments which gave us both opportunities of developing expertise with safety guidelines and great relations with medical institutions and district authorities. We will continue to do everything we can to support people during this difficult time. Welcoming, protecting and taking care of others are at the very heart of what we do and who we are. Many returning guests are expressing their confidence to use our brand due to our understanding of this sensitive situation and expertise.

How will the business hotels segment be impacted in India with consumer sentiments about travelling at an all-time low? Catering largely to corporates, how at ibis are you strategizing to tide over this crisis?

We are cognizant of the fact that people are dependent on hospitality and travel services to getting back to work and normalcy. Needless to say, that health, safety and hygiene will take priority over everything else. ibis hotels are taking the right measures to build confidence amongst its customer base. To ensure guest safety as hotels reopen, the group has elevated the cleanliness and hygiene norms even further by launching the ALLSAFE Cleanliness & Prevention Label which represents some of the most stringent cleaning standards & operational protocols in the world of hospitality. The ALLSAFE global cleanliness & prevention standards have been developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspections, and certification.

We are also working with corporates to offer personalised solutions to meet their requirements. Travelling post the pandemic will be mostly for essential businesses, activities and will help business hotels. We are confident that economy and mid-scale hotels will rebound faster than others.

Which other revenue streams are you vouching on during the lockdown phase, like home-delivered food, laundry services, etc.? What would be the way forward for ibis hotels in India?

As this pandemic has brought about behavioral changes in people, all of us have to look at best practices of other businesses and imbibe to remain relevant. We are looking at ancillary revenue options for our hotels. Hotels have to repurpose and optimize spaces of meeting rooms, lobbies, offering day-use options for business solutions in room. ibis is doing home-delivered food in several cities, organizing lunch box for corporate offices as well.