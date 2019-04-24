Swiss Education Group unveils new culinary training facility Apicius

Swiss Education Group, a leading private provider of hospitality management education in Switzerland, marked a key milestone in the Group’s history recently with the inauguration of Apicius, a new multi-faceted culinary training facility. Located on the campus of César Ritz Colleges Switzerland in Le Bouveret, the debut of Apicius was commemorated in the presence of eminent guests and partners such as Irma Dütsch, the first Swiss female chef to be awarded a Michelin star and Anton Mosiman, Swiss chef and officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Apicius – whose name refers to the famous gastronome in ancient Rome, credited with compiling the oldest collection of recipes, is set to position Swiss Education Group as a world leader in culinary arts education. Students will have at their disposal five floors where they can gain hands-on learning experience and be able to draw inspiration from the great names of Swiss gastronomy such as Irma Dütsch, Anton Mosimann, Franck Giovannini and Pauli.

Growing demand for culinary arts education

After a two-year construction period and an investment totalling CHF 9 mn, the construction of Apicius is a respond to the increasing demand for culinary arts education. With 850 students, the schools’s culinary arts programmes have reached their maximum capacity.

“We are delighted that our new culinary centre will enable us to continue offering education of the highest quality and thus to respond to very strong international demand for turnkey training services specialising in the culinary arts,” said Florent Rondez, CEO, Swiss Education Group.

From mise en place and plate dressing to presentation, each of the seven kitchens at Apicius is dedicated to a specific stage of learning and has been custom-designed with individual workstations to teach up to 14 students at a given time, a statement by Swiss Education Group read. Interactive audio and video systems, equipped with the best education tools are installed in the classrooms. Training also includes an exploratory phase held in the laboratory, where third-year students are currently developing new vegan recipes. There is also a special food styling course that allows apprentice chefs to work on the visual aspects of their creations.

Food Inspired by Franck Giovannini, a chef’s table located on the top floor of Apicius offers panoramic views of Lake Geneva and constitutes the centre of excellence which students aspire to reach at the end of their course. Dedicated to fine dining and focussing on interactions between future chefs and guests, it is a space that is also available for exclusive private events.

Showcase for culinary heritage

Irma Dütsch and Anton Mosimann OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) who, with the active support of students from the Culinary Arts Academy, had the pleasure of visiting and accompanying the visit to the new kitchens.

“I am proud and honoured to be one of the first chefs to cook at Apicius. This world-class culinary facility provides students with an ideal setting in which to study and learn the trade,” commented Anton Mosimann.

“I am touched by this collaboration. It echoes my commitment to helping young people to develop their talents in this demanding and exciting industry,” said Irma Dütsch.