Swiggy launches wellness programme ‘Built Around You’ for employees

Swiggy, has introduced ‘Built Around You’, a curated Wellness programme for its employees on account of World Health Day. Aimed at strengthening the overall Wellness of the entire Swiggy fraternity and their dear ones, the programme is focused around the four pillars of physical, emotional/mental, Financial and Legal Wellness.

With a firm belief that the wellness of every Swiggster is influenced by the wellness of the people they care about, Swiggy has launched an array of benefits. These range from offering unlimited tele/video consultation sessions with independent experts (such as Doctors, Dietitians, Counsellors, Psychologists, Financial and Legal Experts) to customized digital and onsite wellness programmes for the employees and their dear ones. This includes health check-ups, wellness workshops/ webinars and individualised sessions on Weight, Addiction and Diabetes Management, Maternity Care, Marital Counselling, etc.

It also extends additional benefits such as discounted Gym Membership, Physiotherapy Sessions, Home Nurse Visits and Diagnostic Examinations to enable everyone on their wellness journey. The overall programme experience is gamified where users can participate in fitness tasks/challenges and leverages the power of data to ensure individualised customisation of programmes.

The programme has a strong inclusion focus, ensuring that it caters beyond the traditional definition of employees and dependents. Hence it has been uniquely curated for On-roll Employees, Off-roll Employees, Kitchen Staff and Delivery Partners. Benefits can be extended to family members, partners or friends, anyone who matters.

Commenting on the Built Around You initiative, Girish Menon, head HR, Swiggy, said, “Building a great culture is truly nurturing a work environment where people thrive. Holistic development is imperative for building an enduring organization and wellness plays a key role in it. We at Swiggy understand that the wellness of every Swiggster also depends on the wellness of their dear ones. Hence, we’ve built a comprehensive programme that’s not just built for them, rather built around them.”

While the programme for our Delivery Partners went live on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 and has already witnessed a good uptake with about 2000 signups and over 1000 consultations, benefits for the rest of the organisation have been made available from April 6, 2020.