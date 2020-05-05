Trending now

Latest Updates

Swiggy introduces safety gear audits for delivery partners

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform, is relentlessly working to ensure the safety and well-being of consumers and delivery partners during the COVID-19 outbreak. This includes regular training on hygiene practices, distribution of protective gear for delivery partners, hygiene checks across restaurants, the introduction of ‘No-Contact Delivery’, disabling COD transactions among others. Adding to the existing measures, Swiggy has introduced a new feature within its Delivery Partner app which checks for ‘mask usage’ to reinforce Swiggy’s commitment towards ensuring the safety of delivery partners and consumers.

The new feature aims to achieve 100 per cent mask compliance of the entire fleet logged-in on the Swiggy platform. The in-app feature mandates every delivery partner to click a selfie wearing his/her mask and upload it to complete their login and start receiving order requests. If the artificial intelligence (AI) driven system detects an upload without a mask, the delivery partner will not be allowed to login.

“We at Swiggy have always kept tech-innovation at the heart of our operations and looked to solve many of our biggest challenges through technology. In the current circumstances, where the consistent implementation of safety measures is a necessity, our team has created this innovative self-audit feature to increase mask compliance across the entire fleet. With this new feature, Swiggy is adding another layer of safety for its delivery partners as we continue to work towards enabling safe deliveries of food, grocery and essentials,” said Ashish Chatterjee, VP Products, Swiggy.

