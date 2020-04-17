Swiggy enables grocery deliveries in over 125 cities

Read Article

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand delivery platform, has expanded its delivery of groceries and household essential services to over 125 cities bringing added convenience to consumers. The service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands. Available on the Swiggy app under the ‘Grocery’ tab, Swiggy is enabling on-demand procurement and delivery of essentials to the customers’ doorstep.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Swiggy understands the need of the hour, where buying groceries and household essentials have become a challenge. Through the ‘Grocery’ category, consumers can directly view available stores in their locality, add items to their cart for payment and opt for ‘No-contact’ delivery on prepaid orders. Swiggy has partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla and many other city-specific stores to supply branded essential products and food items.

“While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers. Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our Delivery Partners during these extraordinary times. As we continue to scale this category, our goal is to provide the necessary support in terms of access to essentials and encourage citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period”, said Vivek Sunder, COO – Swiggy.

Swiggy has revamped its offering ‘Swiggy Go’ by launching a hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in over 15 cities. ‘Genie’, as the name suggests, opens up the platform for pick up and drop of items from anywhere within the city. This includes instant pickup and drop service to send packages across the city or purchase essentials from a particular store. However, this service is limited to delivering essentials including over-the-counter medicines to the consumers during the lockdown period.

Through Grocery and Genie, Swiggy aims to address the pain points of not just the consumers but also retailers and delivery partners for whom the upgraded services will act as a channel to drive additional revenues. All deliveries for Grocery and Genie will be made by Swiggy’s dedicated fleet of delivery partners who are engaged on a principal to principal basis.

Swiggy’s efforts to fight COVID-19

To fight the global pandemic, Swiggy is constantly educating its restaurant and delivery partners on WHO’s hygiene best practices and has introduced the ‘No-Contact’ delivery feature to help both customers and delivery partners maintain a safe distance.

To support the welfare of delivery partners and their families during these difficult times, Swiggy has introduced ‘Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund’ with contributions from Swiggy leaders, employees and investors. Simultaneously, the company has also launched the ‘Hope, not Hunger’ initiative to feed thousands of underprivileged, daily wagers and stranded migrant labourers during the Covid lockdown. This initiative has collectively distributed over 19 lakh meals so far with the support of various Governments, partners and through local contributions.