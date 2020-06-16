Swiggy assists restaurants to resume operations with ‘Jumpstart Package’

Read Article

Swiggy has launched a ‘Jumpstart Package’ for its restaurant partners who are either already operational for delivery or restarting business operations with the Unlock 1.0 in place. In a bid to support the restaurant industry, the Jumpstart Package, Swiggy said, will focus on easing key aspects involved in resuming operations and reducing the overall investment required to bring back customers. Important elements such as Safety kits required for implementing hygiene protocols, and business booster programmes that improve visibility and drive order volumes will be offered at heavily subsidised rates. Since the launch of this initiative late last week, over 40,000 restaurant partners have already availed this package, said Swiggy.

The Jumpstart Package has been crafted by recognising business revival, continuity, and growth as the three key pillars. To resume operations, restaurant partners will be supported with establishing safety and hygiene protocols. Swiggy will share training content on the best practices to be followed at restaurant premises. Safety grade packaging material and safety kits will be made available at up to 40 per cent off directly through Swiggy. Restaurants will have an option to regularly upload videos and images of the safety practices followed by them, on the restaurant’s menu page on the Swiggy customer app to help build trust among customers. ‘Business Booster’ pack will offer efficient investment options to drive sales.

To enable smooth cash flows for partners, Swiggy has activated bi-weekly payments options. Restaurants will also have access to subsidized financing through the Swiggy Capital Assist programme. Regular updates and new initiatives on the restaurant partner app, along with the expedited onboarding process is being implemented to drive ease of doing business.

Commenting on the launch of this initiative for restaurants, Paul Varghese, VP Supply – Swiggy, said, “Since the beginning of the lockdown we have worked relentlessly with our partner restaurants to help them through this crisis. With a strong belief that enabling the success of our partners lies at the heart of the company’s success, we identified and solved on ground pain points to properly orient ourselves and our partners to the new normal. Building on these efforts, ensuring business revival, continuity and growth for restaurant partners will be absolutely crucial to enabling Swiggy and the industry overcome this challenging phase. Swiggy’s Jumpstart Package has been strategically devised to achieve this by combining our learnings with clear insights from our research on present consumer needs. This initiative will catalyse our efforts to drive focused execution in enabling quick wins for our restaurant partners while catering to evolving consumer needs.”

Swiggy has identified a strong consumer need for assurance around safety and hygiene practices being followed by restaurant and delivery partners. To address the new business imperative, benefits under the Jumpstart Package will be maximised for restaurants with higher hygiene ratings to incentivise strict adherence to safety and hygiene protocols. A push towards enabling visual assurances for customers through photos and videos of hygiene protocols in play has been integrated into the package. On the other hand, Business booster aspects of the package are set to drive affordability for customers.