Sunveer Sondhi to head National Restaurant Association of India’s new Chapter in Chandigarh

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Indian restaurant industry’s leading association has launched it Chandigarh Chapter. Sunveer Sondhi will head the Chapter.

Rahul Singh, trustee & immediate past president, NRAI said, “I am very happy and honoured to announce the launch of NRAI Chandigarh Chapter which will be spearheaded by Sunveer Sondhi. It was indeed long waited for all of us as Chandigarh and Punjab are two extremely important regions for the restaurant sector; especially during today’s unprecedented times. I am sure, with excellent business acumen and result focused approach, Sunveer will bring unprecedented success to the Chapter by leading and resolving pressing issues of the restaurant fraternity.”

Commenting on his new role as head of NRAI’s Chandigarh Chapter, Sunveer Sondhi said, “It is my honour to take up the responsibility. The Indian restaurant industry is the worst hit due to Covid-19 pandemic. Restaurant owners, be of any size and capacity, are in need of support and guidance. North side restaurants are no exception. This is the time when all should unite under a banner. My first effort as the head of NRAI Chandigarh Chapter would be to personally interact and bring as many (organised) restaurant owners under the banner of NRAI. Secondly, to put forth the industry’s concerns with respective government departments and try seek breathers urgently required by the industry.”

Sondhi is the founder and CEO of La Pyramid Hospitalities, the brand owners and franchisor of Pyramid Café Lounge Bar, Pyramid Microbrewery, The ATM Bar, Pyramid Express(Cloud Kitchen) and Easy Switch (Frozen foods).

Sondhi plans to conduct seminars and knowledge sessions with industry experts for restaurant owners to seek advice on how to deal with the on-going phase. “ This is a phase where-in many owners are feeling depressed and are in need of breather. I believe that wisdom shared by the experts can do wonders and come as a breather. For the exchange of knowledge and experience, I propose fortnightly and monthly online seminars,” he stated.

This part of the country is known for spending the most on food than the rest of India. Chandigarh and the satellite towns have increasingly seen the rise in demand for organised food service. “Positive with exponential growth potential, the restaurants here have the wholehearted willingness to serve the ever-pressing demands of the masses,” Said Sondhi.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Delhi, NRAI represents the interests of 500000+ restaurants across India. The restaurant industry, with an annual turnover of Rs 4.25 lakh crore is a significant player in the service segment, contributing over 2.1 per cent to the GDP of India, and provides direct employment to over seven million Indians.