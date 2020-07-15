Sunjae Sharma: We at Hyatt aim to provide guests with reimagined hospitality through personalisation, creativity & care

Read Article

With the introduction of Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to provide safe and clean environments for colleagues and guests, Sunjae Sharma, VP – Operations, Hyatt India, elucidates the future course of operations at Hyatt Hotels in India in the new normal

What initiatives for Hyatt Hotels in India have you chalked out for seamless operations in the new normal?

At Hyatt, we are committed to providing safe and clean environments for our colleagues and guests. We recently announced our Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment which builds on our existing rigorous protocols and will include an accreditation process by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) at all Hyatt hotels around the world. We are collaborating with medical experts from Cleveland Clinic and other trusted industry advisors to fine-tune reopening and operating procedures such as colleague reorientations, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols.

With creativity and care, Hyatt is giving guests and members greater control of their hotel journey and focusing on a more holistic sense of wellbeing from pre-arrival to checkout and beyond. Hyatt is reimagining places and spaces to make social distancing not feel that way, striking the right balance of connection and space.

What measures have you taken for timely check and precautions to be maintained by the staff?

The wellbeing of colleagues is at the heart of Hyatt’s business and core to advancing care for guests and customers. As part of our Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, every Hyatt hotel in India has at least one person on property trained as a Hygiene and Wellbeing Leader who is responsible for their hotel adhering to new operational guidance and protocols which will include measures like:

Colleague certification, trainings and recertification process for hygiene and cleanliness.

Increased frequency of cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants on all high-touch surfaces, guestrooms and shared spaces.

Implementation of enhanced food safety and hygiene protocols for restaurants, room service and group meetings and events.

Exploring purification and sanitation device installation in an effort to ensure enhanced air quality.

Wellbeing check reminders will be sent to colleagues prior to arriving at work.

Social distancing guidance in public areas across hotel properties

How does Hyatt plan to reimagine the future of hospitality, keeping in mind contactless will be the new normal?

Sustaining the focus on safety first and wellbeing always, we at Hyatt are reimagining the entire hotel experience. From new amenities and offerings, to taking comprehensive steps to implement enhanced protocols that help colleagues feel comfortable and confident at work. Our hotels are working to roll out enhanced digital amenities through the World of Hyatt app that will allow guests to choose how they connect with us. These new features allow guests to manage preferences like scheduling housekeeping, choosing between pick-up or knock-and-go food orders, mobile key entry, contactless check-in and checkout, and more. For meetings and events, Hyatt hotels are exploring audio-visual technology that will help offer customers hybrid meeting options – on-property and remote – for large-sale events with social distancing in mind.

Further, through a new, exclusive collaboration with Headspace, guests, members and colleagues can now use exercise packages which include guided meditations and sleep content on the World of Hyatt app, either on their in-room TVs or while on the road.

Even before the world had heard of Covid-19, we had initiated various contactless services and tried to control hygiene levels by installing glass bottling plants at two of our hotels – Hyatt Regency Delhi and Park Hyatt Hyderabad.

Our aim is to provide guests with a reimagined hospitality experience which is only possible through personalization, creativity and care.