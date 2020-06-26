Sunil Marwah: FICSI is working to expand its activities into entrepreneurship including home based and women owned enterprises

Read Article

The Food Industry Capacity and Skill Initiative (FICSI) popularly known as Sector Skill Council for Food Processing Industries, was set up as an autonomous industry-led body by National Skill Development Council (NSDC) and FICCI. In an exclusive interview, Sunil Marwah, CEO, FICSI, speaks about the Council and how it has benefitted the food processing industry

What was FICCI’s vision behind setting up Food Industry Capacity and Skill Initiative (FICSI)?

The Indian food industry is considered as one of the sunrise sectors due to its high growth potential and profitability. The Indian food processing industry accounts for 32 per cent of the country’s total food market and is ranked fifth in terms of production, consumption, export and expected growth. It contributes 8.8 per cent of GVA in Manufacturing, 13 per cent of India’s export and almost six per cent of Industrial Investment.

To support Skill India Initiatives across sectors, 38+ sectors were identified for which sector specific councils were set up. Considering the major contribution of the food processing industry in the Indian economy, FICSI was set up as an autonomous industry-led body by NSDC and FICCI. We create Occupational Standards and Qualification Packs, develop competency framework, conduct Train the Trainer Programmes, conduct skill gap studies and Assess and Certify trainees on the curriculum aligned to National Occupational Standards developed by us. The skill council will also accredit well equipped service providers who will partner to disseminate the training.

What kind of skill training does FICSI impart?

The council is implementing Standards, Training, and Accreditation & Reward (PMKVY) scheme of Government of India. Under the PMKVY Scheme, FICSI has introduced the training programme in affiliated institutes as well. FICSI is responsible for development of QPs and NOSs and we currently have 49 NSQF aligned QPs which cover 9 sub sectors of the food processing industry namely, Bread and Bakery, Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Food Grain Milling, Meat and Poultry, Fish and SeaFood, Soya Foods, Packaged Food and Multi Sectoral. All these QPs are further used to conduct the Training Programmes for the trainers, assessors, unskilled and semi-skilled workers.

We have also been running B. Voc. courses in education institutions and also working with other states in non PMKVY schemes like DDUGKY, ASAP, NULM etc.

How has been the journey so far? How many food processing units have benefitted?

FICSI conducts training across the food processing sector and till date more than two lakh people have enrolled to get trained under various schemes like PMKVY, DDUGKY, NULM etc. More than 1.23 lakh candidates have been certified on NSQF aligned job roles for the sector. For colleges it is associated with more than 60 colleges to impart skilling in food processing. It has signed MoUs with apex universities/colleges like IGNOU, IIFPT, CFTRI, NIFTEM etc. 100+ industries have tied up with FICSI to support the initiatives and 60+ employers have been a part of RPL4-BICE initiatives.

Skilling through digital learning. Your insights.

Digital learning is going to be an important tool for imparting skilling. The use of technology like AR/VR, Blockchain, adaptive technology will be used immensely. FICSI, taking a step-up in these challenging situations, has recently launched its e-learning portal, FICSI’s Online Training and Assessment Academy ( https://trainingacademy.ficsi.in ), with an aim to provide training to learners, retails workers, retailers and industry workers.

To tackle the pandemic, what are the courses that FICSI’s Online Training & Assessment Academy is offering?

Under this academy, the council has introduced special courses related to Covid-19 to make industry people educate or make the stakeholders associated in the food chain aware about Covid-19 and how to prevent the spread of the virus by teaching them safe and hygienic practices. The content of the courses and modules have been developed and validated by experts from FICSI, FSSAI, FICCI NIFTEM and supported by various Industry partners. The key feature of this online academy is that it’s not just open for only industry people like retailers, food handlers and MSME workers but the programmes are open for general people too. The academy provides skilling to all who wish to learn something new and insightful. It is indispensable for the food industry to reinforce personal hygiene measures and provide new training on food hygiene principles to wipe out or reduce the risk of food surfaces and food packaging materials becoming contaminated with the virus from food workers. FICSI has also planned to launch more courses within a short span of time

How has Covid-19 impacted the food processing sector?

Food processing sector has been impacted with Covid-19 as it has changed the consumer behaviour to purchase food products. It will impact the industry as industry is facing issues due to reverse migration of workforce specially the micro enterprises. Safety and hygiene is closely related to food processing so it is one of the areas in food processing which needs to be properly maintained and monitored.

Key impacts on the food processing industry:

Raw material shortage for manufacturing processes foods

Logistics bottlenecks which led to supply chain disruption

Labour and skilled manpower shortage

Cash flow constraints

Demand contractions in meat, poultry and seafood industry

Change in lifestyle and reduction in discretionary spending

High impact on HoReCa segment due to lockdown restrictions.

Future vision for FICSI?

FICSI is working to expand its activities into entrepreneurship including home based and women owned enterprises. For entrepreneurship development, we plan to create an incubation cell with experts in various fields.

We are also heading to develop interactive e-learning skilling modules for blended learning and also provide the industry with modules relating to food safety and hygiene for upgrading knowledge of the employees.