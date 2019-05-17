Strawberry flavoured Muesli by Gaia

A healthy and tasty breakfast is what most of the modern-day consumers are eyeing for. To cater to this need, Gaia has launched Crunchy Muesli Strawberry. Made from rolled oats, wheat, corn flakes and honey, Gaia Crunchy Muesli Strawberry is laced with the goodness of delicious strawberries. It is high on health and is laden with nutrients like vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants. It aids in weight management as the fibre content checks bloating and also keeps one fuller for long hours. It has zero cholesterol, making it good for your heart too. It is also healthier than other sugary cereals.