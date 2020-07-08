Sterling Holidays Resorts in Maharashtra set to welcome guests again

Read Article

Lauding the Maharashtra government’s decision allowing hotels in the state to resume operations starting today with a limited capacity of 33 per cent, Sterling Holiday Resorts is set to serve the travellers in the state, with its ‘Sterling Cares’ programme in place.

Vikram Lalvani, chief of revenue management – Sales & Destinations, Sterling Holiday Resorts, said, “We are glad to hear about the decision of opening hotels and resorts, and it’s a welcome move made by the government of Maharashtra. Sterling Lonavala is one of our key resorts located in the most popular destination of the state. During this season our Nature Trails Resorts like Sterling Nature Trails Sajjan and Sterling Nature Trails Durshet are the ideal adventure destinations for weekend getaways, and also easily accessible from Mumbai or Pune. We are geared up with all the safety and hygiene standards across our resorts.”

Sterling Holidays is one of the first holiday companies to have introduced holiday insurance. This is complimentary insurance that guests can opt-into and covers them from home to resort to home. It takes care of several features like: Trip Cancellation, Emergency Treatments, Loss of Baggage etc. with a value of up to Rs 3 lakhs per person.

Sterling properties are spread out over acres of land and the accommodation is dispersed providing plenty of space for guests to enjoy nature with social distancing. Sterling has designed a new set of games and activities, in the guests’ rooms and in designated locations within its resorts, conforming to the norms of social distancing, safety and hygiene, so that guests can enjoy these activities with their family in their respective rooms, and outdoors within the safety of the resort.

The employees have been meticulously trained and certified on the Sterling Cares protocols. Sterling Cares Champions have been identified in every resort to help the guests and to ensure the highest standards of safety are maintained.

For guests, Sterling Holiday Resorts has created an entire process that starts from pre-arrival and covers the stay until the check-out. Collection of guest details will be done pre-arrival for contact-less check-in. Amenities will be reduced from the rooms and alternate day cleaning will be organized to reduce staff contact.

As a part of the safety and hygiene protocol, restaurants table layout will be done as per social distancing norms. Multiple meal sessions with guest reservation will be organised to avoid crowding along with facilities of contactless takeaway and mini-buffets. High-contact areas will be sanitized every 2 hours. Facilities like the Spa, Gym and Swimming pool will temporarily be unavailable to ensure social distancing.

For MICE guests, the check-in and check out process will be done with minimal paperwork. There are a range of venue options within the spacious resorts to split groups and activities along with ensuring social distancing between sessions in their large lawns and pre-function areas.