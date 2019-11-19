Sterling Holiday Resorts introduces Discoveries & Experiences Impressions

Sterling Holiday Resorts, India’s leading experiential holiday brand, launched Sterling Discoveries & Experiences Impressions (D&E Impressions) at Sterling Fern Hill, Ooty on the November 18, 2019.

The Indian consumer, especially the millennial are increasingly looking for experiential travel, with immersive and authentic experiences at a particular destination during his holiday, rather than opting for a conventional stay at a hotel. In line with this rapidly growing trend, over the last two years, Sterling has been delivering Sterling D&E a customer-obsessed approach to provide the customer with memorable and unique experiences on each holiday, both within the resort and in the destination. These Discoveries & Experiences highlight the local arts, culture, heritage, cuisine, flora and fauna, making every holiday memorable.

Sterling D&E Impressions is Sterling’s the effort to represent Ooty and the local region within the resort, through a collection of unique custom-made installations and artefacts, inspired by the rich and diverse culture of Ooty, intertwined with the picturesque offerings of the destination and the special characteristics that make Ooty the “queen of the Nilgiris.”

Sterling D&E Impressions is a collaborative co-creation by Sterling and “National Institute of Fashion Technology” (NIFT) in Chennai. Using local artisans and sculptors and inspired by the tribes and the quintessential flora and fauna of Ooty, these installations have been recreated with intricate detail.

These have been expressed on multi-media formats: wood, stone, metal, POP and designed to excite all the five senses. D&E Impressions include — an immersive Toda Tribe experience wherein vacationers can visit a life-size traditional Toda hut and try to impress their spouses by lifting the traditional Marriage Stone of the Toda tribe. Sculptures of Kota tribes inspired by actual Kota models – a popular selfie point; the UNESCO heritage Nilgiri Railway track; a delightful representation of Ooty’s local flower ‘Dandelion’ in 3D art form; the Tribal Artefact Wall that truly represents the rich culture and history of Ooty that is fast going extinct, the Wheel of Nostalgia for glimpses of the Nilgiris from 300 BC to the 19th Century, a delightful Animal Footpath where children can step on tiles to hear the genuine calls of the birds and animals of Ooty… make it a truly an immersive and memorable experience.

On the launch of the D&E Impressions, Ramesh Ramanathan, CMD, Sterling Holidays said, “Sterling has consistently focused on delivering “Discoveries & Experiences” to our valued guests. These highlight the local culture, cuisine, flora, fauna and folklore of the destination. Through these, guests get an authentic feel of the destination as part of their holiday and make everlasting memories back home. D&E Impressions will help us to establish our brand promise of ‘Holiday Differently ’, thus creating a differentiated position and image in the industry through our unique hospitality offerings. Our D&E Impressions initiative is a first-of-its-kind in India and very soon, we will have an array of such local experiences created and curated across our other properties too. ”