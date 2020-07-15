Sterling Holiday Resorts and Apollo Clinics collaborate to reassure safe holidays

Read Article

Offers comprehensive hygiene & sanitation programme for guests across all their resorts that have reopened

Sterling Holiday Resorts has announced its association with Apollo Clinics to reassure its promise of safe and hygienic holidays through its ‘Sterling Cares’ programme. The announcement of this association comes at the time when Sterling Holiday Resorts has re-opened its 13 resorts across Jaipur, Puri, Sariska, Mount Abu, Lonavala, Mussoorie, Thekkady, Rajakkad (Kerala) Wayanad, Karwar, Palakollu (Andhra Pradesh) and its Nature Trails resorts in Sajan and Durshet; with more to be opened soon.

Talking about the association Ramesh Ramanathan, CMD, Sterling Holiday Resorts said, “We spoke to a large section of our customers during the lockdown and were happy to note that a majority of them were eager to holiday at our resorts post lockdown. They mentioned during our survey that hygiene and safety will be their most important consideration when taking a holiday. The safety and well-being of our guests is paramount. I am very happy to announce that our Sterling Cares programme is in association with Apollo

Clinics – the most trusted brand in the healthcare sector. Now, holidaying in Sterling Resorts is all the more safe.”

Dr Ajay H Gangoli, director Medical Services, Apollo Health & Lifestyle, said, “The Apollo Group has the health and safety of patients and healthcare professionals as its top priority. With the on-going Covid-19 pandemic it has become even more imperative that we partner with entities to help create safe and secure environments. We are very happy with this association and we believe that customers of Sterling, will benefit favourably with this association.”

In addition to this Sterling Holidays has also introduced a one-of-its-kind Holiday Insurance, Tech innovations such as QR code menus and has designed a new set of games and holiday activities keeping the norms of social distancing, safety and hygiene in mind.

Other major resorts expected for scheduled reopening are Goa, Kodaikanal, Ooty, and Yelagiri, Darjeeling, Munnar, Nainital, Kufri, Yercaud and Guruvayur, followed by Gangtok, Manali, Corbett, Dharamshala, Kanha, Anaikatti and Srinagar.