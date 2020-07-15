Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Latest Updates > Sterling Holiday Resorts and Apollo Clinics collaborate to reassure safe holidays
Latest Updates

Sterling Holiday Resorts and Apollo Clinics collaborate to reassure safe holidays

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Offers comprehensive hygiene & sanitation programme for guests across all their resorts that have reopened

Sterling Holiday Resorts has announced its association with Apollo Clinics to reassure its promise of safe and hygienic holidays through its ‘Sterling Cares’ programme. The announcement of this association comes at the time when Sterling Holiday Resorts has re-opened its 13 resorts across Jaipur, Puri, Sariska, Mount Abu, Lonavala, Mussoorie, Thekkady, Rajakkad (Kerala) Wayanad, Karwar, Palakollu (Andhra Pradesh) and its Nature Trails resorts in Sajan and Durshet; with more to be opened soon.

Talking about the association Ramesh Ramanathan, CMD, Sterling Holiday Resorts said, “We spoke to a large section of our customers during the lockdown and were happy to note that a majority of them were eager to holiday at our resorts post lockdown. They mentioned during our survey that hygiene and safety will be their most important consideration when taking a holiday. The safety and well-being of our guests is paramount. I am very happy to announce that our Sterling Cares programme is in association with Apollo
Clinics – the most trusted brand in the healthcare sector. Now, holidaying in Sterling Resorts is all the more safe.”

Dr Ajay H Gangoli, director Medical Services, Apollo Health & Lifestyle, said, “The Apollo Group has the health and safety of patients and healthcare professionals as its top priority. With the on-going Covid-19 pandemic it has become even more imperative that we partner with entities to help create safe and secure environments. We are very happy with this association and we believe that customers of Sterling, will benefit favourably with this association.”

In addition to this Sterling Holidays has also introduced a one-of-its-kind Holiday Insurance, Tech innovations such as QR code menus and has designed a new set of games and holiday activities keeping the norms of social distancing, safety and hygiene in mind.

Other major resorts expected for scheduled reopening are Goa, Kodaikanal, Ooty, and Yelagiri, Darjeeling, Munnar, Nainital, Kufri, Yercaud and Guruvayur, followed by Gangtok, Manali, Corbett, Dharamshala, Kanha, Anaikatti and Srinagar.

Share

Related posts

Troca Hotels opens first hotel – The Sofala 1574 – in Goa

Belmond plans to double its portfolio by 2020

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Delta Corp shows significant growth in quarter IV 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image