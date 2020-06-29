Starbucks reopens dine-in areas for seven cities across India

Read Article

Dine-in options will be offered at select Starbucks stores in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara

Tata Starbucks has announced that it will resume dine-in service at select stores in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara with elevated cleaning and sanitising protocols. Stores will operate with 50 per cent seating capacity to allow for social distancing between customers and partners (employees).

Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tata Starbucks, said, “Starbucks stores are familiar places of connection for coffee lovers around the world. As we navigate through the crisis, we are transforming the in-store Starbucks Experience to new public health guidelines and evolving customer behaviours and expectations. Starbucks has always been a warm and welcoming ‘Third Place’ for our customers and we are determined to provide our community a safe, familiar and convenient Starbucks Experience when they visit our stores.”

Tata Starbucks has also introduced new safety and hygiene measures inside stores:

Mandatory temperature checks and facial coverings for customers, partners and delivery personnel. Elevated cleaning and sanitising protocols that meet or exceed public health guidelines to reduce the spread of Covid-19, with all surfaces sanitised every thirty minutes. Use of personal protective equipment by all partners and regular hand washing. Kitchens that meet or exceed global safety and hygiene standards. Designated waiting areas and social distancing markers for takeaway customer. Tables and seating are marked to help customers maintain social distancing. Safety instructions and hand sanitisers are available to customers at touchpoints throughout the store. Customers are encouraged to use cashless payments such as cards, UPI, or the Starbucks Mobile app. Dine-in customers are requested to dispose of their disposable masks or gloves in the dedicated trash bin provided at the entrance rather than leaving them on tables. The condiment bar has temporarily been removed from all stores, but condiments are available upon request. Contactless delivery and kerbside takeaway options are also available in select areas.

Starbucks opened its first store in India in October 2012 under a strategic alliance with Tata Global Beverages. Tata Starbucks is a 50/50 Joint Venture which owns and operates 186 Starbucks stores in 11 cities across India.