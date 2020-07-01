Starbucks publishes its 19th annual Global Social Impact Report

Read Article

Starbucks recently published its 19th annual Global Social Impact Report. The report serves as transparent acknowledgement of the company’s social impact efforts in fiscal year 2019, and focuses on three areas: leading in sustainability, creating meaningful opportunities, and strengthening communities. Excerpts from the report.

LEADING IN SUSTAINABILITY

Expanding on Starbucks history in sustainability and progress in building a more sustainable future for coffee, the company announced in January of 2020 a multi-decade aspiration to be a resource-positive company, giving more than it takes from the planet. The announcement included science-based preliminary target reductions of carbon, water and waste by 2030. Informed by an environmental baseline report it outlined five strategies to move forward, such as shifting away from single-use to reusable packaging, and finding better ways to manage waste. The company will share new commitments in the spring of 2021 as Starbucks celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Coffee and tea

Now: 99% ethically sourced coffee

Goal: 100% ethically sourced coffee

For the fifth year in a row in FY19, more than 99 per cent of Starbucks coffee was verified as ethically sourced under C.A.F.E. Practices. Although the brand is constantly striving for 100 per cent, the last one per cent is where some of the most important work happens, bringing on new farmers and cooperatives to help ensure the long-term future of coffee. The company continues to work as part of the Sustainable Coffee Challenge to make coffee the world’s first sustainable agricultural product and improve the lives of at least one million people in coffee communities around the world.

Now: 40 million trees distributed since 2015

Goal: Provide 100 million coffee trees to farmers by 2025

Starbucks has donated coffee trees over the past four years to farmers in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. These climate-resilient trees replace ones that are declining in productivity due to age and disease, such as coffee leaf rust, and help improve the quality and yields of their harvests. As of June 2020, the next 10 million are being distributed, with close monitoring of potential complications related to Covid-19.

Now: 99 per cent ethically sourced tea*

Goal: 100 per cent ethically sourced tea

Starbucks continues to work toward our goal of 100 per cent ethically sourced tea, making significant progress from 95 per cent in FY18 to 99 per cent in FY19 by sourcing tea from farms that have been certified through Rainforest Alliance, UTZ, or Fair Trade. *As purchased by Starbucks global tea sourcing team.

Now: 160,000+ farmers trained

Goal: Train 200,000 farmers by the end of 2020

The company’s Global Agronomy Center and Farmer Support Center at Hacienda Alsacia in Costa Rica and its eight other Farmer Support Centers around the world provide open-source training and other resources to coffee farmers. In FY19 alone, Strabucks trained nearly 88,000 farmers.

Now: US$ 46 million invested in farmer loans; US$ 20 million in FY19 emergency relief funds

Goal: Invest US$ 50 million in farmer loans by the end of 2020

As of June 2020, the company has invested more than US$ 49 million in the Starbucks Global Farmer Fund to support farmers. This comes in addition to relief funds, such as the US$ 20 million it dispersed in FY19 to many of its smallholder farmers in Central America who experienced the effects of low global coffee prices.

Now: 66,000+ women impacted since 2018

Goal: Empower at least 250,000 women and families in coffee, tea and cocoa growing communities globally by 2025

Through 18 grants totalling more than US$ 5 million since 2018, The Starbucks Foundation is supporting women and families in coffee- and tea-growing communities across Africa, Asia and Latin America in many ways, including leadership skills, income-generating activities and healthier homes.

Greener cups and packaging

Now: 12 major cities recycling Starbucks cups; trialing of new cup technologies

Goal: Double the recyclability of cups from 2016-2022; develop 100 per cent compostable and recyclable hot cups by 2022

In 2016, 24 per cent of Starbucks stores in the US and Canada accepted its hot cups for recycling; in 2019, this number increased to 25 per cent. Work accelerated in 2019, as the NextGen Consortium, of which Starbucks is a co-founder, identified 12 winning cup technologies of the NextGen Cup Challenge. In-store market testing began in the spring of 2020 with a cup that is industrially compostable as well as recyclable in markets that accept hot cups.

The company continues to research and test cup liner solutions that will make its cups easier to recycle and compost, while also working with the Consortium to improve recycling and composting infrastructure. In Europe, Starbucks launched a £1 million Cup Fund supporting ambitious recycling projects in conjunction with the environmental charity Hubbub.

Starbucks cups currently are accepted for recycling in Amsterdam, Boston, Chattanooga, Dallas, Denver, London, Louisville, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Washington, DC and many smaller cities.

Now: 10 per cent post-consumer fiber

Goal: 20 per cent recycled content in hot cups by 2022

Starbucks hot cups currently contain 10 per cent post-consumer fiber (PCF), and the company is working to double the recycled content to 20 per cent as well as reduce the environmental impacts of sourcing virgin wood paper fiber it sources.

Now: 2.8 per cent reusability rate in measured markets

Goal: Double the use of reusable cups from 2016-2022

In 2019 Starbucks implemented new ways to track reusable cup usage, and tracked a 2.8 per cent reusability rate in company-operated stores in the US, Canada, Japan and EMEA. This meant that customers received a discount for bringing their own cup or used a ceramic mug offered in store, saving more than 105 million disposable cups. China is not yet included in this metric, with a tracking programme now in development there. In Europe, Starbucks conducted the first ever airport reusable cup trial at London’s Gatwick Airport. Starbucks continues to conduct research and evolve our strategy to encourage customer adoption of reusables.

Now: Continued rollout of strawless lids and sustainable material straws

Goal: Eliminate single-use plastic straws globally by the end of 2020

In 2019 Starbucks continued the expansion of lightweight strawless lids for cold beverages, as well as rollout of alternative material straws. By the end of calendar year 2020, the report anticipates that all company-owned stores and the majority of licensees will have eliminated single-use plastic straws. However, regulatory and manufacturing challenges in light of Covid-19 threaten the ability to fully roll out a new sustainable material straw in the US and Canada by the end of 2020, with a new anticipated goal date of spring 2021. Starbucks will continue to provide straws to customers who need or request them in our stores.

Greener retail

Now: 741 stores globally that reflect the Greener Stores framework

Goal: Build and operate 10,000 greener stores globally by 2025

Starbucks has built more than 1,600 LEED certified stores around the world, and in early FY20, the Shanghai Roastery set a new benchmark in green retail as the first in mainland China’s food retail industry to be certified LEED Platinum. Now in partnership with the World Wildlife Fund and in collaboration with other nongovernmental organisations, the company is going beyond LEED, expanding the scope and breadth of its greener stores commitment with an open-source Greener Stores framework for design, construction and operation.

Now: 14,800 Greener Apron partners

Goal: Empower 10,000 partners to be sustainability champions by the end of 2020

In FY19, Starbucks surpassed its goal and as of April 2020 have more than 26,000 Starbucks partners enrolled in the Greener Apron sustainability training programme through Starbucks Global Academy.

Now: 72 per cent of global operations powered by renewable energy

Goal: Invest in 100 per cent renewable energy to power global operations globally by the end of 2020

Starbucks purchases enough renewable energy to power 100 per cent of its company-operated stores in the US, Canada and the UK. Worldwide in FY19, 72 per cent of Starbucks operations were powered by renewables. This is down from 77 per cent in FY18, driven in part by a transition away from company-owned renewable energy-powered markets in EMEA, as well as an increase in stores in markets where Starbucks is still building a path toward renewable energy, such as China and Japan.

As the company works to buy more renewable energy, it also continues to invest in solar and wind farms, with 2019 highlights being investments in a large wind farm in Illinois and solar farms in Texas.