Starbucks launches the internationally renowned ‘Cortado’ beverage in India

A coffee-forward beverage of Spanish origin, Cortado is here to immerse you in the coffee culture of Spain. Starbucks recently launched its internationally renowned beverage that will not only entice your palate but also your eyes. The word Cortado means to cut through in Spanish. In this beverage, espresso to milk ratio is higher as compared to a latte, where the espresso shot cuts through the milk.

It will typically be served in a flight of three drinks. Starbucks Cortado is available in vanilla, chocolate and hazelnut flavours. A ‘Cortado flight’ is a journey into the land of flavours.

A Cortado is served in a special cup and is not only a delight to the taste buds but to the eyes as well as it is finished with beautiful latte art!

Starbucks new beverage ‘Cortado’ is available across all stores in every city.