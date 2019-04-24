Trending now

Starbucks introduces ‘Cold Brew’ range of beverages

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Starbucks has introduced a range of ‘Cold Brew’ beverages. The range includes – Citrus Cold Brew – slow-steeped cold brew, with a hint of lemonade and ruby grapefruit; Cascara Cold Foam Cold Brew – Refreshing Cold Brew is topped with a smooth layer of low fat cold foam prepared with Cascara syrup then finished with a strike of brown sugar topping; Cold Foam Cold Brew – Refreshing Cold Brew is topped with a smooth layer of low-fat cold foam; Cold Brew Black – Starbucks Kenya coffee is freshly ground and steeped for 48 hours which results in delicious iced coffee that is served over ice, unsweetened. The last variant is Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew – made with Starbucks Cold Brew over ice and topped with a house-made vanilla sweet cream, which floats on top of the beverage.

