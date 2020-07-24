SSMMS & Reusable PPE Kit by RJ Group

Read Article

RJ Group – hospitality products manufacturer has forayed into the healthcare space with the launch of its SSMMS & Reusable PPE Kit. In this segment, the company is offering a range of safety products like Surgical Gown, Coverall suit, Doctor’s Gown, Doctor’s Apron, ICU Coverall for medical professionals.

With 30 years of experience in manufacturing and 25 years of experience in the Hospitality industry, RJ Group has taken the initiative to boost the supply of PPE products in the Indian market. This will help in creating a balance between supply and demand in the market while at the same time; ensure that India’s medical staff are adequately equipped to fight Covid-19.

Under its healthcare venture, the company plans to produce 3200 units of PPE Kit per day from each of its manufacturing units. Thus, answering the government call of making India ‘Aatmanirbhar’. To ensure their quality, products are made out of SITRA and are manufactured from DRDO approved Factories. Furthermore, these kits consist of SITRA approved PPE Fabrics and adhere to CE, FDA, ISO 13485 quality standards. These Kits are designed from the world’s Leading Safety gear Manufacturer DUPONT’s Tyvek Fabric and also from India’s Renowned Jindal Fabric and other Leading Fabric manufacturers.

Commenting on the launch, Piyush Agarwal, CEO, RJ Group of Companies, said, “In the last few months, we have seen how COVID-19 has gained momentum in India. And being more than two decades old firm in product manufacturing, we have to put our resources in the right direction. It is for this reason that we have forayed into the PPE space and launched our complete kit. At present, we are focusing on creating Protective Products for the Hospitals and Hospitality industries. It will provide Antibacterial and Antiviral functions even after multiple washes, thereby providing safety to the users. We are also in the process of launching 3 R (Reuse, Recycle, Reduce ) range of products – which are Reusable, Recyclable and Reducing the environmental exploitation for Greener Earth. In addition to these lineups, we will also be launching Ozone based Disinfectants, UV-C sterilizers for Office, HoReCa and Home, which can sterilize virus and bacteria and provide high-level protection to consumers.”

Additionally, RJ Group will also introduce a wide product range with UV-C Disinfection system, which has been validated to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It’s the first Indian firm to make Conveyor Belt sanitization systems and the very first firm in the world to have invented a toilet light disinfection system for which it holds the patent. To meet the growing demand for products in the health security space, RJ Group has developed this defence range for fighting efficiently against Covid-19.

“Till now we have supplied PPE Kits to various Government Hospitals through business partners and are directly registered with various PSUs. We have taken many more steps to safeguard the life of medical professionals by providing them the Comfortable, Breathable, Anti-Microbial and Anti-Viral PPE Kits and other Protective products. We have collaborated with various leading hospitals in Mumbai and Maharashtra”, Mr. Devanand, Director- Marketing, RJ Group of Companies, further added.

In the ‘Reusable’ product category RJ group has launched washable PPE Kit, Designer Face Mask and Gloves, which can be washed for more than 30 times and reused without losing its protection and with 95 per cent plus BFE.

RJ Group is also in process of Launching First time in India – Anti Microbial and Anti-Viral, Reusable Bedsheet, Pillow covers, Screen Cloths. In the disposable category, they have introduced bedsheets and pillow covers, surgeon gowns, bouffant caps, etc.

The PPE Kit and products that are available for purchase from Desirehome.in are 70 Gsm – 9 in one PPE Kit, 90 Gsm Laminated – 9 in one PPE Kit, SSMMS PPE Kit, Doctors Special PPE Kit, Reusable & Washable PPE kit, Dupont Fabric PPE Kit, ICU Special PPE Kit, Surgical Gown, PPE Coverall, Apron, etc. These products will also be made available on e-commerce sites.