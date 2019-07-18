Springfit to introduce India’s first performance boosting smart mattress ‘I Sleep’: Nipun Gupta

Share











Springfit Mattresses and Sleep Systems, a leading bedding solutions provider in India with presence in leading indigenous and international hotel chains in the country like – Taj, JW Marriott, InterContinental Hotels Group, Radisson Blu, Ramada International Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Hotels, and The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, among others – has recently introduced their new product under the moniker – I Sleep. The performance-boosting mattress, Springfit claims to be first in the world, is a mattress integrated with SSD technology, a science-based sleep diagnostic system.

Decoding the numerous features of the ‘I Sleep’ mattress, Nipun Gupta, executive director, Springfit Mattresses & Sleep Systems informed, “The sensors embedded between the layers of the mattress, track, record, analyse and display sleep performance and physical responses through the I-Sleep app. The I Sleep also features heart rate, breathing rate, and moving activity monitors, heart rate variability, sleep reports, a smart sleep alarm, sleeping music and sleep quality management. Our unique sleep cell motion adjustment technology provides pressure releasing comfort by tracking, monitoring and supporting each body movement. Designed with 40 million hours of sleep data, these innovative sleep cells gather and analyse data while you sleep to provide you with better solutions on a daily, weekly, monthly or yearly basis. The premium mattress also features a layer of latex for pressure relief and comfort. The natural latex foam is exceptionally durable, breathable, and buoyant, with an open-cell structure for better temperature regulation. The top layer of the I Sleep mattress is crafted with Space X Zero Gravity fabric, the most advanced fabric that we have ever made. Our unique Thermo Gel Foam provides cooling from all six sides of the mattress. The viscoelastic material can lower your body temperature upto four degrees keeping you cool and fresh. The product will be launched in the properties of our hospitality client – IHG. With the launch of I Sleep mattress, we are adding the experiential element to the bedding solutions in hotels in India.”

Talking about the USP of Springfit Mattresses and Sleep Systems, Gupta said that for the hospitality industry, they cater to the individual demand of the clients and provide them with tailor-made bedding solutions. “Each hotel company has its specifications for mattresses, like Marriott has its own, while IHG has a slightly different need, so we provide customised products to the clients depending upon their needs,” he added.

With the rising demand coming from the widespread hospitality industry from across the length and breadth of India, Gupta said that the boom in hotels supply in the country is the reason that they are now setting up multiple factories across key locations in the country to help service their clients better and also to ensure time-bound deliveries. “Our fourth factory is coming up in Indore with which our service level will also improve,” he added.

Speaking about the key markets from where Springfit receives demand for its wide range of bedding solutions, Gupta said, “We are seeing healthy demand from Tier-II and III cities in the country. Since metros in the country have saturated with oversupply, we are not seeing a lot of demand from these markets. We receive good demand from Nashik, Nagpur, Indore. In Tier-III cities we are receiving major demand for our products.”

Noting the share of institutional business especially the hospitality industry accounting for Springfit’s business, Gupta said that almost 50 per cent of their business is driven by solutions provided to the hospitality industry in the country, while the other half is driven by sales in the retail market.

Speaking about the future road map, Gupta expressed, “We have started exporting our products now. We are already having our regional offices in Dubai, Australia and are trying to expand in other regions globally too.”