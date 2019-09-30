Spanish wine evening at Celini, Grand Hyatt Hotel

All Things Nice welcomed Bodegas Valdemar (winery) from Rioja and Ribero del Duero in Spain to India. Giulia Lazzarini came all the way to personally introduce our guests to her wines over a great selection of appetizers carefully put together by the culinary team at the Grand Hyatt hotel. The wines being introduced were Conde Valdemar Blanco 2017 and Conde Valdemar Tempranillo 2017 from Rioja, Spain, as well as Finca Valdemacuco Roble 2017 from Ribero del Duero, Spain. The Grand Hyatt also gave away a free weekend stay at their property through a lucky draw during the Spanish wine evening. Giulia Lazzarini also gave away a few bottles of Bodegas Valdemar wine to a few lucky winners at the event.

Guests for the evening included – Giulia Lazzarini, Ajay Hatangdi, Geraldine Leverd, Ettore Cucchetti, Melon Matsui, Urmila Dhabolkar, Lisa Chao and more.

The wines are being launched in India by Flipsydee Brands LLP.