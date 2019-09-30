Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Latest Updates

Spanish wine evening at Celini, Grand Hyatt Hotel

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

All Things Nice welcomed Bodegas Valdemar (winery) from Rioja and Ribero del Duero in Spain to India. Giulia Lazzarini came all the way to personally introduce our guests to her wines over a great selection of appetizers carefully put together by the culinary team at the Grand Hyatt hotel. The wines being introduced were Conde Valdemar Blanco 2017 and Conde Valdemar Tempranillo 2017 from Rioja, Spain, as well as Finca Valdemacuco Roble 2017 from Ribero del Duero, Spain. The Grand Hyatt also gave away a free weekend stay at their property through a lucky draw during the Spanish wine evening. Giulia Lazzarini also gave away a few bottles of Bodegas Valdemar wine to a few lucky winners at the event.

Guests for the evening included – Giulia Lazzarini, Ajay Hatangdi, Geraldine Leverd, Ettore Cucchetti, Melon Matsui, Urmila Dhabolkar, Lisa Chao and more.

The wines are being launched in India by Flipsydee Brands LLP.

Share

Related posts

Faasos to expand to 20-25 cities by 2016

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Food-tech company Frshly launches operations in Bengaluru, Chennai

Mohit Rathod

Special Diwali welcome to Indian visitors in Accor hotels, Australia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More