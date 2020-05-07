Pullman New Delhi Aerocity’s Instagram page to host sommelier Nikhil Agarwal to talk on the nuances of Scotch Whisky

Read Article

Nikhil Agarwal, sommelier and CEO, All Things Nice will come live on Pullman New Delhi Aerocity Instagram page on May 9, to do a Scotch Whisky 101 and talk things about whiskey that are lesser known. He will talk about the different types of whiskeys from different regions, raw materials, overview on production, blending whisky, maturation – time and barrels used and the influences it has and most importantly on how to appreciate whisky- taste and smell.

Where: https://www.instagram.com/pullmannewdelhiaerocity/

When: May 9, 5 pm onwards