Solay app provides social distancing technology for resort pools & beaches

Resorts & hotels manage reserved seating 6 feet apart at pools & beaches with Solay app

Resort Technologies, LLC, has announced the iOS initial release of its mobile technology solution, Solay, available now for download in the App Store. The Solay app provides resorts and hotels with a free inventory management system to set up overnight guests with reserved seats placed six feet apart at pools and beaches. Offering a contactless solution to maintain social distancing, resorts and hotels utilising Solay contribute to a safer return to travel and experience greater ease in adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The Solay app is a seating reservation tool used by overnight guests that generates real time information to hotels and resorts. Solay utilises customizsd property information and seating maps, organising the logistics of social distancing among registered guests when they enjoy pools and beaches. Solay has a no contact reservation and check-in process on each user’s individual iPhone and does not require any other integrations or property technology solutions. As an effective way to manage vacation experiences through the challenges of Covid-19, the Solay service will promote reassurance and increase confidence of guests vacationing at hotels and resorts. The management staff can re-open with peace of mind knowing Solay provides a cost-free system to support property and guest needs alike at pools and beaches without the uncertainty of a first come, first served model.

How it works:

Using the Solay App is simple! Here’s how it works:

1) Download the Solay App & find your participating Resort;

2) Reserve pool or beach chairs, or cabanas at any time;

3) Then, simply check-in to your chair or cabana with the Solay App.

4) Solay will update your hotel to be ready for you with arranged seating at a safer social distance.

Solay is also proud to announce all user fees are currently waived to help support hospitality and encourage vacationers to enjoy leisure time again. The Solay app was established to allow the pure essence of the word “vacation” to be embodied in the guest experience. Solay, a better experience for all.

Solay is now available for free download in the iOS App Store