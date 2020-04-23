Sofitel Sydney Wentworth organises live music performance for quarantine guests

Read Article

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth struck a chord with its guests last night by arranging a live music performance in its iconic outdoor garden terrace for the hotel’s 400 in-house quarantine guests to enjoy from their private balconies.

The guests, who are staying at the iconic Sydney hotel while they complete their 14-day mandatory government quarantine, sang along to classic hits by popular Sydney RNB cover band Soul Nights; singer-songwriter Johnny Diesel; and DJ Troy T from Sound Agents.

Many of the guests were celebrating the completion of their mandatory isolation, with 55 guests checking out of the hotel today.

Sam Panetta, GM, Sofitel Sydney Wentworth, said, “We are doing everything we can to ensure our guests have a comfortable and pleasant stay with us, despite being confined to their rooms. Seeing our guests singing and dancing to the music from their balconies was a sight to behold. Our team remains focused on providing a great guest service. After all, taking care of others is at the very heart of what we do every day.”

Simon McGrath, COO Pacific, Accor, said, “The team at Sofitel Sydney Wentworth delivered a thoughtful music experience for their guests. They are not only providing accommodation, but also pastoral care and kindness. I couldn’t be more proud of our incredible team.”

The evening performance was paired with a quintessentially-Sofitel French meal of niçoise salad (entree), basque style braised chicken (main), and crème caramel (dessert).

The hotel team have also delivered many other acts of kindness to their guests, for example:

The team learnt it was one of their isolation guest’s birthdays so they baked a birthday cake, delivered a card from the team, and phoned the guest to brighten their special day.

A couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary while in quarantine. To mark this milestone occasion, the team created an anniversary cake for them.

Guests are encouraged to focus on their health and wellbeing during their isolation and yoga mats are available on request to all guests for in-room exercise.

Sofitel Sydney Wentworth is one of several Accor properties playing an essential role in the Federal Government directive to house incoming international arrivals for a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, before they go back into our communities. To date, Accor’s Sydney hotels alone have cared for more than 2,500 quarantine guests.

The hotels are working with health authorities and are following their advice on how best to take measures to protect the safety of team members and guests.

