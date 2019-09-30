Sofitel Mumbai BKC to celebrate month-long Sofitel Wine Days

Sofitel Mumbai BKC, Accor’s French luxury brand launched the 2019 edition of Sofitel Wine Days scheduled from September 21st to October 31st, 2019. Sofitel Wine Days is the hotel group’s annual global celebration of France’s unique winemaking heritage and culture. Carrying forward this legacy, the initiative brings all 120 Sofitel Hotels & Resorts worldwide together to celebrate the essence of French wine at each destination.

On the occasion of Sofitel Wine Days, the luxury hotel will be hosting exquisite events, engaging sessions, and meetings with local wine experts in the city. Events hosted by master sommeliers will provide guests an opportunity to embark on an odyssey full of surprises, providing a platform to discover exotic flavours and varieties of wine. To mark the inauguration ceremony, the 5-star hotel invited wine connoisseurs to discover ‘une belle sélection’ of wines in celebration of the grape harvest season in France. Providing an ideal opportunity for guests to discover Sofitel’s French Art De Vivre, the business hotel will be offering wines from Alsace, Bordeaux, Corsica, and Rhône paired with classic dishes from each of these regions by Executive Chef Neeraj Rawoot and his team of talented chefs.

Through the ongoing global celebration, the luxury hotel looks forward to delighting amateurs and aficionados alike, as they discover the secrets of wine.