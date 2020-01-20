Sofitel Mumbai BKC hosts week-long Kashmiri food festival ‘Daawat-e-Wazwan’

Sofitel Mumbai BKC is holding ‘Daawat-e-Wazwan’ – A Kashmiri food festival at the award-winning restaurant Jyran – Tandoor Dining & Lounge, from January 17-26, 2020.

Visiting Chef Abdul Qayum Reshi along with the Chef de Cuisine at the hotel – Chef Shadab Ahmed, are ready to take you through their remarkable 10-day culinary symphony with the authentic flavours of Kashmir. The festival is in alignment to the luxury hotel’s philosophy of offering a perfect blend of French hospitality with local refinement in the heart of Mumbai. The fiesta is being hosted at Jyran, Sofitel’s signature restaurant that is known for offering an epicurean experience for connoisseurs; it features the cuisine of the poets and warriors from the North West Frontier Province of India.

Kashmiri cuisine originated from the scenic lush Kashmir Valley, the crown of India that lies in the lap of the Himalayas. Kashmir is not only famous for its enthralling locations but also for a wide range of lip-smacking and exotic delicacies. The rich, redolent dishes steeped in traditions have evolved through many generations. Spices such as cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and fennel, which are generally considered hot, are used widely in various Kashmiri dishes, especially in the cold winters.

Neeraj Rawoot, executive chef, Sofitel Mumbai BKC said, “We are delighted to offer guests a range of unique experiences based on embracing and showcasing local culture and traditional ethos. Guests these days are seeking to indulge in exotic dishes for their palate. We are excited to offer authentic flavours of Kashmiri cuisine by Chef Abdul Qayum Reshi, with Jyran’s Chef de Cuisine Shadab Ahmed, for the10-day fiesta. The feast also popularly known as ‘Wazwan’ is a multi-course traditional meal of Kashmiris. The preparation is considered to be an art with the fragrance of spices, flavours, freshness and long-lasting aromas.”

Indulge in appetising dishes such as Goshtaba, Rista, Rogan Josh, Haaq Saag, Fari Gaad, Kukur Yakhni, Zafrani Paneer, Kashmiri Pulao, Maaz Seekh Kebab and more. Those with a sweet tooth can savour Firni, Apple Halwa, Shufta and the traditional Kashmiri Kahwa at Sofitel Mumbai BKC.