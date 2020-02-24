Sofitel Mumbai BKC celebrates Rajasthani food festival ‘Mewar Se Marwar Tak’

Read Article

An ode to the land of Maharajas and their indomitable spirit, Sofitel Mumbai BKC is hosting ‘Mewar Se Marwar Tak’ – A Rajasthani food festival at Tuskers – Vegetarian Dining & Bar from February 21 to March 1, 2020.

Rajasthan is the land of opulence, exquisite palaces and a cuisine that is rich with authentic local spices that leaves behind a distinct flavour on your taste buds. This food festival, curated by Home Chefs who have won several accolades in the past – Sangeeta Bafna and Dr. Anita Singhi, along with Maharaj Jankidas Vaishnav, aims to take you along on a celebratory ride with its vivid flavours and exotic delicacies. Underlining the theme of the restaurant that is inspired by the most regal creatures – the elephants, this appetizing menu is reminiscent of the delectable dishes prepared for the royals. The splendid design of the award-winning restaurant will remind you of the magnificent architecture of the region.

Complemented by the use of local spices and flavours, the ‘Mewar Se Marwar Tak’ menu boasts of mouth-watering dishes such as Dal Hing Kachori, Lilva ke Kebab, Methi ki Aalni and more that you can savour and a Badam & Moong Dal Ka Halwa that will leave your palate asking for more.

Chef Neeraj Rawoot, executive chef, Sofitel Mumbai BKC said, “We, at Sofitel Mumbai BKC are delighted to have Home Chefs Sangeeta Bafna and Anita Singhi helming the ‘Mewar Se Marwar Tak’ Food Festival with us. Our constant aim, as a luxury hotel, is to offer exquisite experiences to our guests and reinvent fine dining as a combination of eclectic dishes along with showcasing the global diversity in tradition and culture.”

The magnificent dishes on offer are Mirchi Vada Tikki, Dal Panchmel, Shahi Jodhpuri Gatta, etc., among others.