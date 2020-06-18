Sofitel invites guests to live the French Way this June by celebrating La Fête de la Musique

Read Article

As many parts of the world begin to reopen and travelers think about heading out on summer escapes, Sofitel is paying homage to its roots by inviting passionate music lovers worldwide to celebrate Fête de la Musique through exclusive activations and a dedicated social media campaign throughout the week of June 21, 2020.

Much like Sofitel, a renowned global ambassador of French style and art-de-vivre, the all-day global music festival Fête de la Musique encourages participants to let loose, awaken the senses and indulge in the unexpected, through a celebration of all genres of music honouring the libertarian spirit of French street fêtes. Sofitel invites music lovers to ‘Live The French Way’ by participating in Fête de la Musique activations across the globe, either on location at a Sofitel property or digitally through the brand’s Sofitel Sounds playlists.

This year, Sofitel is also encouraging guests at home to host their own intimate La Fête de la Musique inspired soirée, keeping the spirit of the festival alive through its philosophy of celebrating the very best of life and enjoying it to the fullest. ‘Sofitel Sounds’, available on both Spotify and Deezer, is a culturally curated playlist that adds the perfect backdrop to experience what it’s like to Live The French Way.

“Our Sofitel playlist gives the true essence of a French soirée; understated, timeless and sophisticated. Music is an amazing and powerful force that transcends borders and connects us all. Now more than ever, it’s important that we all take the time to appreciate the things that bring us joy and celebrate life with our loved ones. Sofitel Sounds is a way to appreciate the spirit of La Fête de la Musique at home and experience a modern and authentic interpretation of Sofitel’s French art-de-vivre,” said Joao Rocco, VP, Luxury Brand Management, Sofitel Brands.

The brand’s playlist will serve as the catalyst for hosting the ultimate elegant, chic, and carefree get together at home or on location at a Sofitel property with a touch of joie-de-vivre and casualness.

Sofitel is also encouraging its fans and followers to stay social by sharing their favourite song via their Instagram Story using #MySofitelSounds. The chosen track should best embody how La Fête de la Musique and French culture inspires them and brings joy to their life. Examples could range from the perfect song for a picnic or a romantic walk to the perfect tune to dance the night away.

In addition to this global social moment of La Fête de la Musique at home, select Sofitel properties around the world will be hosting La Fête de la Musique events that adhere to local guidelines and physical distancing protocols. Highlights include:

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam is opening up a signature beach terrace in its courtyard to host an exclusive luncheon serving delicious cocktails and dishes to emulate a luxurious vacation in the South of France. Guests can kick back and relax in the sand while jamming to DJ Jazzy D as well as other surprise musical performances. A pop up fashion show, showcasing the best of beach style makes for the perfect day to enjoy a sunny escape without leaving town.

Sofitel properties in China will also be hosting exciting Fête de la Musique celebrations. Sofitel Jinan Silver Plaza is opening its Club Millésime lounge on June 22 for an exclusive evening of cocktails and live musical performances, while on July 4, Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16 is celebrating the famous French fête with the party of all parties. The hotel is set to host a luxurious poolside event of up to 800 guests, complete with live DJ performances and entertainment beginning in the afternoon.

For those hosting a Sofitel soirée at home and looking to add an indulgent touch, Sofitel has shared a selection of its chicest French apéritifs.

Baltimore Cocktail

Created by Sofitel Paris Baltimore Tour Eiffel, the refined Baltimore Cocktail is a perfect apero-chic serve, quintessentially stylish in nature.

French Mule

A signature serve of Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam, the French Mule is refreshing and light with its sparkling ginger beer and fresh lime wheel. Pour over ice, stir and finish with a dash of bitters.

Redburry Tamuda

Sofitel Tamuda Beach & Spa in Morocco delights guests with its Redburry Tamuda, prepared with fresh, local raspberries and a touch of French elegance. Simply smash the raspberries, place in the shaker and add vodka and liquor. Shake, strain and pour into a flute. Lastly, add champagne et voila!

With a characteristically light French touch, Sofitel will continue to offer a whirlwind of culturally fascinating events all year long, encouraging guests to experience life the French Way.