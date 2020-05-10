Sodexo named by DiversityInc as a 2020 Hall of Fame Company

Read Article

Sodexo, a food services and facilities management company committed to improving Quality of Life, announced recently it has been named a DiversityInc Hall of Fame company. This is the 12th year Sodexo has been recognised as a top diversity leader by DiversityInc. During the first ever virtual event, DiversityInc, the producers of the gold standard in the U.S. for ranking companies for diversity, equity and inclusion, announced this year’s Hall of Fame companies.

The DiversityInc Hall of Fame list recognizes companies that are driven, based on company-submitted data, in six key areas to include leadership accountability, human capital diversity metrics, talent programs, workforce practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy. Sodexo has also been ranked among DiversityInc 2020 Top 50 Speciality Lists using the same criteria. It ranked second as a Top Company for Supplier Diversity and ranked fifth as a Top Company for People with Disabilities.

Gerri Mason Hall, chief diversity and sustainability officer, Sodexo Americas, said, “Diversity, equity and inclusion are an intrinsic part of the fabric that Sodexo continues to weave for a better tomorrow. We remain focused on efforts that address disparities in the workplace and communities in which we serve. Our efforts to foster a culture of belonging for employees continues to be a significant enabler that enhances engagement, collaboration, and business growth. We are honoured to be named as a DiversityInc Hall of Fame company recognising these efforts.”

More than 1,350 attendees logged on to find out what sets the DiversityInc Hall of Fame (HoF) companies above all others in the competition. The Hall of Fame is made up of companies that have ranked #1 on DiversityInc’s annual Top 50 Companies list since 2012. Among Sodexo in this year’s Hall of Fame is AT&T, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Kaiser Permanente, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, and PwC.

Sarosh Mistry, region chair, Sodexo North America added, “DiversityInc’c recognition of Sodexo’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is a testament to the hard work and focus of our teams, year after year. While the spirit of inclusion is inherent in the work we do, it still requires a tremendous amount of work to ensure that spirit manifests daily in every action all our employees take.”