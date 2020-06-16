Smoke House Deli Indiranagar resumes dine-in & takeaway operations

Read Article

Over two months since Smoke House Deli closed its doors in Bengaluru following a government-imposed lockdown over the Covid-19 pandemic, the restaurant has now reopened in Indiranagar.

Smoke House Deli has been serving comfort food to patrons for over a decade. With a focus on freshness, goodness, and food made with love, Smoke House Deli has created wholesome stories both through its plates as well as its whimsical illustrated walls.

The restaurant has now reopened for dine-in with heightened safety and hygiene measures in place to ensure customers continue to enjoy the signature Smoke House Deli experience once again.

The entire outlet staff is armed with safety gear such as face masks, gloves, and visors at all times while handling, prepping, and cooking the food. Their body temperature is checked regularly, and they ensure that they wash and sanitise their hands every hour. Inside the kitchen, chef work stations, kitchen utensils, machines, and crockery and cutlery are sanitised with a chlorine solution every 90 minutes, fresh produce is sourced only from trusted partners and also undergoes an internal sanitisation process. In the public areas, sanitisers have been placed on every table, and tables and chairs are sanitised after every use. Seating has also been re-aligned to maintain social distancing norms, and easy and intuitive contactless ordering and payment has been facilitated from each table directly through its new tech platform.

Commenting on the reopening, Jaydeep Mukherjee, brand head, Smoke House Deli said, “We are very excited to open up our restaurants again. Smoke House Deli outposts are gradually opening for dine-in across cities with heightened safety and hygiene protocols in place, the first one being Indiranagar in Bangalore. The sentiment is positive and our loyal customers are looking forward to stepping out and enjoying the classic Smoke House Deli experience once again. Our goal is to continue building strong consumer trust with existing as well as new patrons, and our team has doubled down on giving people a superlative and safe experience. We look forward to the love and support once again.”

Smoke House Deli’s menu showcases the innovation of the brand’s kitchen. It expresses sustainability, freshness, and abundance by showcasing organic, locally sourced produce in its dishes, along with vegan and gluten-free options. The evolving menu gives patrons a chance to indulge in wholesome food choices along with its signature indulgences.

The restaurant is open all day from 9 am – 9 pm, so whether one is catching up with a friend over a meal, taking the family out to dinner, or just needing a cup of coffee, Smoke House Deli has something for every hour of the day. With options ranging from Walnut & Raisin Pancakes (regular to gluten-free) to Cream Cheese & Herb Bagels, signature thin-crust pizzas, handmade pastas, 100 per cent organic single estate cold brews, fresh salad bowls and sandwiches, and more, Smoke House Deli brings a fresh respite to hunger pangs through the day.