Small Luxury Hotels of the World announces ‘Stay Small, Stay Safe’ initiative

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has launched the ‘Stay Small, Stay Safe’ initiative offering enhanced health and detailed safety guidelines for all 520 member hotels in 90 countries. SLH has always been a champion of elite independent hotels with the utmost standards, and as nearly 230 member hotels have now re-opened and many prepare to open in the coming months, the program provides peace of mind for guests as they prepare to travel the world once again.

A recent survey conducted of loyal SLH guests shows over 90 per cent of travellers would feel more comfortable staying in a small independent hotel. The ‘Stay Small, Stay Safe’ initiative acknowledges the desire for intimate hotel experiences with fewer crowds that travellers are seeking. With just 50 rooms on average, SLH properties are able to offer secluded, discrete options with the highest safety standards.

In order to safeguard these standards, SLH has entered a partnership with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) for its hotels to pursue GBAC STAR accreditation. The performance-based cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention programme helps hotels minimize risks associated with infectious agents and biohazards. GBAC STAR accreditation provides third-party validation to ensure hotels have the proper cleaning protocols, disinfection techniques and work practices in place so guests can truly relax during their stay.

Additionally, a ‘Stay Small, Stay Safe’ module will be launched on the SLH website www.SLH.com, helping guests and travel advisors make informed decisions and guide their journey through the site. The latest updates on border openings, quarantine restrictions, best practices and information pertaining to Covid-19 precautions at each hotel will provide accurate and up-to-date details in the ever-changing environment. The SLH Quality Assurance Policy will also update the 700-point Mystery Inspection programme checklist with an additional 136 checkpoints related to health, safety and cleanliness standards performed at all 520 hotels annually. The heightened standards for hygiene will be critical for the safety and comfort of each guest and staff member as hotels reopen their doors.

“Travellers are yearning for a change of scenery and have already begun to cautiously book their next adventure, and with these new measures, SLH can confidently reassure each guest of a worry-free stay. “The ability to be flexible and adapt is crucial at this time, and our intimate member hotels can do so in a thorough and bespoke way. We look forward to welcoming guests back to our outstanding properties warmly and safely,” said Jean-Francois Ferret, CEO, Small Luxury Hotels of the World.