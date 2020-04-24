Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Latest Updates > Sleepwell supplies 10,000 mattresses and foam sheets to hospitals and quarantine centres
Latest Updates

Sleepwell supplies 10,000 mattresses and foam sheets to hospitals and quarantine centres

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Sleepwell, India’s leading mattress brand from Sheela Foam, has lent aid to the Indian healthcare sector in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic by ensuring the timely supply of mattresses and foam sheets across the country. India is currently facing an acute shortage of beds to treat COVID-19 patients. In order to support the nation, Sleepwell has provided close to 10,000 mattresses and foam sheets across healthcare institutions and quarantine centers. A report by the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy (CDDEP) had earlier this month revealed that even if five per cent of Indians are affected, there will be a requirement of 4-5 times the present count of hospital beds in the country.

Sleepwell claims that it has not only supplied mattresses, but also foam sheets for high-quality face shield masks used by doctors and paramedical staff. Amidst the lockdown, its production facilities in Greater Noida, Sahibabad, Talwada, Jalpaiguri and Erode were operational at optimum capacity to cater to COVID-19 led demands. Materials were sent to Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Delhi- including the Quarantine Centre at AIIMS. Additionally, the company also extended a helping hand to the Himachal Government and donated 150 mattresses for hospitals in the region.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Gautam, MD, Sheela Foam, said, “At Sleepwell, we have always envisioned our commitment towards society as one of our core values. It, therefore, gives us immense pride to offer support to the healthcare industry, in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. The expertise undertaken during the manufacture is greatly surveilled so that hygienic mattresses can be supplied to the states that are in the most need of healthcare and quarantine beds.”

Share

Related posts

Concur partners with Starbucks

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Starwood announces partnership with Velocity Frequent Flyer Programme

Choice Hotels unveils new brand identity

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More