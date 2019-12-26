Sixth edition of Young Chef Olympiad to be held in January 2020

Leading Olympiad for culinary students – the International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) is unveiling its sixth edition of the event that will be held across five cities of India – Delhi, Pune, Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata – from January 28, 2020 to February 2, 2020. YCO 2020 will witness participation of student chefs from 60 countries, including Scotland, England, Singapore, USA, Spain, Portugal, Kenya, Iran, Cambodia and Germany, among others. Adopting the theme of ‘Sustainability’, this year the competition will be uniting the young talent of the culinary world to champion the sustainability revolution through positive action.

During a 5-day long intense competition, which will be organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) in partnership with the International Hospitality Council London, the contestants will undertake three rounds of culinary challenges in their quest to win the coveted YCO 2020 Champion Trophy, a cash prize of US$ 10,000 and a validation of their skills by globally renowned experts from the food and hospitality industry.

Talking about YCO 2020, Dr Suborno Bose, the CEO of International Hospitality Council (IHC) and founder YCO, said, “With 60 countries coming together under one roof to celebrate the diversity of food from across the borders, YCO 2020 is not just the biggest culinary competition in the world but also a global platform fostering the spirit of youth, friendship, inclusiveness and camaraderie. Moreover, by making sustainability as the theme for this year, we are championing the cause with the involvement of young people who will help determine and shape the future through a global impact.”

YCO 2020 will be inaugurated on January 28 with a grand opening ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The competition rounds will start from January 29 and the first two rounds will be held in Delhi, Pune, Goa and Bengaluru. The top 10 contestants as per the scores of the two rounds will compete in the Grand Finale of YCO 2020 in Kolkata on February. The Plate Trophy, which was introduced last year, will be held on February 2 wherein the contestants holding positions 11 to 20 in the first two rounds will compete. The Olympiad will conclude on 2nd February with a closing ceremony, where the YCO 2020 Champion, runners-up and other awardees will be announced. This year the participants will be competing for a total of 25 competitor awards, including ‘Rising Star’, ‘Best Vegetarian Dish’, ‘Best Dessert’, ‘Best Hygienic Practice’, ‘Best Ambassador’, ‘Sustainability Award’, ‘Mentor’s Nominee’, ‘Kitchen Cut Award’ and ‘IHC Foundation Hospitality PR Champion’.

Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor will be the principal judge and mentor for YCO 2020 while Prof David Foskett (MBE) will be the chairman of the Jury. The panel of judges will include internationally acclaimed judges and celebrity chef judges including Chief Judge Chef Brian Turner, who is also the president of the Royal Academy of Culinary and Deputy Chief Judge Chef Andreas Muller from Hong Kong. Other judges in the panel will include Chef Chris Galvin (UK), Chef John Wood (UK), Chef Stuart Littlejohn (UK), Chef Henri Borsi (UK), Chef Andy Varma (UK), Chef Stefan Hogan (Malta), Chef Garth Stroebel (South Africa), Chef Enzo Oliveri (Italy), Chef Ranveer Brar (India), Chef Parvinder Bali (India), Chef Abhijit Saha (India) and many more. The judges will evaluate the contestants not only on their culinary skills but also on their ability to efficiently manage a food production area keeping in mind factors like health and safety, good hygiene practice, ability to follow a recipe, culinary skills, creativity, etc.

Talking about YCO, Prof Foskett (MBE), chair of the International Hospitality Council and YCO 2020, said, “The sixth edition of the YCO is going to be yet another great competition. We must bear in mind that it is not just a competition but also a festival celebrating the young people studying culinary arts from across the world irrespective of race, colour, religion and culture. We are very much looking forward to seeing you all in this grand celebration of food.”

Showcasing the multicultural culinary diversity of different countries, YCO 2020 will also bring together the student chefs and chef mentors for the “United World of Young Chefs”. This event will provide a great opportunity for the 60 participating countries to present their national cuisine to a global culinary audience at the Hyatt Regency in Kolkata on 31st January 2020.