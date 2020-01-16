Six Senses Bhutan launches Khamsa Journey

In keeping with the steadfast ties of friendship between Bhutan and India, Six Senses Bhutan has launched a special offer for Residents of India for stays of two consecutive nights or more through February 29, 2020.

With many Indian hubs offering direct daily flights to the Kingdom, the offer provides the perfect opportunity for residents of Bhutan’s southern neighbour to explore the colorful Himalayan Kingdom, which lives by its ethos of gross national happiness. Guests can stay at one, or any combination of the four open Six Senses lodges in Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey or Paro, and immerse themselves into Bhutan’s spirituality, heritage and hospitality throughout the journey.

The Khamsa Journey offer includes – Accommodation at any Six Senses Bhutan lodge; Full board, taken at the lodges’ restaurants or as a picnic; Non-alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic items in mini bar; Laundry; Wi-Fi in the lodges; English-speaking guide, driver and vehicle; All touring and monument entrance fees in Thimpu & Paro; Private return airport transfers between Six Senses Paro & Thimphu lodges and Paro Airport.

For those who see health and happiness as a journey of discovery, a trip to the mystical Land of the Thunder Dragon will both humble and amaze. Offering a respite and a re-set for the body, mind and soul, this tiny Himalayan Kingdom delivers more than its fair share of rewards, combining Six Senses’ warm hospitality and wellness facilities in luxurious lodges spread over multiple valleys, with breathtaking natural scenery dotted with ancient monasteries and a rich and vibrant local culture.