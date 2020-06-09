Sinclairs Hotels re-opens Siliguri property

Read Article

Sinclairs Hotels has re-opened its Siliguri property for guests beginning June 8, 2020. A few days earlier, Sinclairs Burdwan had re-opened and is serving guests in line with the protocols laid down by the authorities.

Located at the posh Pradhannagar area, Sinclairs Siliguri is an expansive property spread over a campus of around 3 acres with a large lawn, a huge terrace and ample open spaces that is ideal in the present environment. It has taken extensive steps in sanitising the entire property and setting up the safety protocols to ensure that all norms with regard to touch-free check-in and check out as well as social distancing is in place. The hotel rooms and suites and the restaurant have opened, while the bar, swimming pool, gym and spa will continue to remain closed.

Sinclairs Siliguri has several conference and banquet halls, meeting rooms, an open terrace and a large lawn for conferences and meetings. These are now available for meetings and get-togethers of up to 50 persons. There is substantial demand for corporate meetings and strategy sessions, and Sinclairs Siliguri is well-positioned to handle these conferences while fully maintaining the safety protocols.

The multi-cuisine restaurant ‘The Palms’ is now offering a re-engineered menu with many healthy options. The highlight of the new menu is the use of fresh and natural ingredients in the preparation of food items. The restaurant has been re-laid with both indoor and outdoor seating options to ensure adequate social distancing. The restaurant offers a well-ventilated seating area where guests can enjoy the fresh air along with the view of the pool and the large green area.

Gunjan Gupta, operation manager, Sinclairs Siliguri, said, “After a long closure on account of the lockdown, we are delighted to serve our guests once again. The Sinclairs team is committed to ensure safe and comfortable stay for all guests and offer high standards of service. We are confident that the unique location and ambience of our property as also the large open spaces and the healthy food options will ensure that Sinclairs Siliguri continues to be the preferred choice for all travellers to Siliguri”.

The Sinclairs team is gearing up to announce the opening of its other North Bengal properties located in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Chalsa (Dooars) shortly.