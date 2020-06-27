Siddartha Banerji: The government is expected to come forward and develop the wine industry policies on a stronger footing

Read Article

Siddartha (Sidd) Banerji, Founder & CEO, Apex Wine Club India, and a veteran wine consultant, speaks about the Covid-19 impact on the industry and what the government can do to increase wine consumption in the country

What was the vision behind setting up Apex Wine Club?

Apex Wine Club India is an inclusive pan India and beyond, social network to promote wines through education, training, news and culture.

How many members does it have? How does AWCI help its members?

We have around 700 members and that’s our basic and most powerful media to keep our total wine contacts around 1290+ and growing, In a first of its kind wine platform in the country, we are all connected on a daily basis, with news, information, announcements and conducting events.

How has Covid-19 impacted the wine industry in India?

Like all other sectors, the wine industry has also been hugely impacted. The cultivation part being a yearly event, had special arrangements and permissions to keep running, all through the lockdown period.

What can the government do to increase consumption? Isn’t the pandemic a good time to popularise the health benefits of wine?

Being a product out of agricultural activity, the government is expected to come forward and develop the wine industry policies on a stronger footing. Why only health benefits, there are many other areas where the industry can grow and contribute to the state coffers.