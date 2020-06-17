Shruti Shibulal: Tamara Resorts will be launching a luxury resort focused primarily on wellness in Alleppey, Kerala

Read Article

Tamara Leisure Experiences is a hospitality group built on the foundation of ‘Responsible and Memorable

Hospitality’. It owns and operates three brands, viz, ‘The Tamara Resorts’, ‘O by Tamara’ and ‘Lilac Hotels’. In an exclusive interaction, Shruti Shibulal, CEO, Tamara Leisure Experiences, shares the brand’s vision and future footprint

What was the vision behind creating Tamara?

Tamara Leisure Experiences strives to deliver responsible and memorable hospitality. Through properties established across South India and Germany, the organisation hopes to raise the bar in the space of hospitality through delivering excellent service in a manner that is sustainable, transparent, and respectful to all stakeholders.

What will be the future footprint for The Tamara Resorts and O by Tamara?

The Tamara Resorts will be launching a luxury resort focused primarily on wellness in Alleppey, Kerala later this year. This property is designed to provide detailed and authentic Ayurvedic experiences, curated to the needs of each individual guest, under the advice and consultation of experienced Ayurvedic doctors and therapists. We believe travellers will be, more than ever before, drawn towards healthy, holistic, and immunity-boosting experiences such as those which we will be offering.

With O by Tamara in Trivandrum fresh from its launch, there are currently no timelines on expansion. However, we are actively looking for the right opportunities to expand every brand under the organization.

What demography is the Lilac Hotels targeting?

With Lilac Hotels in Bengaluru, we currently target the mid-segment player, both in the spaces of business and long-stay leisure travellers. Aside from expanding to Kannur, we are also planning to operate in religious destinations, specifically in Guruvayoor and Kumbakonam. Lilac Hotels deliver on value for money, cleanliness, safety and convenience.

Most of your group hotels are in the South. Any plans to expand to other regions in India?

Aside from the four projects we currently have in the pipeline, we are actively looking for the right opportunities to expand our brand, and definitely hope to reach other parts of India soon.

Tell us about your properties in Germany? Have they reopened as yet?

We own three properties in Germany – Holiday Inn Express in Guetersloh, Prizeotel in Hannover, and Courtyard by Marriott in Wolfsberg. Our current inventory in Germany is 490 keys. All hotels have reopened.

How long do you think the post Covid-19 industry recovery will take?

These have been uncharted and unprecedented times for the tourism and hospitality industry. We expect volatility in demand for some time going forward and a likely recovery period of up to 18 months. However, we are a part of a resilient industry. We are doing all we can to adapt to a new reality, and are hopeful that it is only a matter of time before the sector recovers.

Your insights on leisure and business travel in the coming months?

In the coming months, the hospitality industry will have to prioritise safe, hygienic, and healthy methods of operation. It will be imperative to establish trust with our patrons and guests, and assure them that their safety is the topmost concern.

With leisure travel, we expect that guests will start to return, looking to travel after a long period of lockdown. Properties within driving distance of big cities, and accessible by road and private vehicles, will be a safe choice for travellers unwilling to brave airports and other forms of public transportation.

With business travel, we expect that it will take more time to recover, as business travel will only occur if essential for the time being. We are confident that the sector will recover and travel will resume in a matter of time.