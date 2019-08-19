Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli hosts single malt soiree

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli recently hosted an elite single malt soiree with renowned beverage critic and founder of Gigglewater411, Karina Aggarwal in association with Diageo. The event witnessed a camaraderie of like-minded people on a journey through the scapes of Scotland, with ambrosial whiskies accompanied by quintessential delicacies.

A certified beverage writer, commentator and curator of several trainings, tastings and workshops across varied brews, Aggarwal also juries at the International Wine and Spirits Awards. The elegant evening was graced by esteemed patrons like Sudhir Reddy, Gaurav Garg, Alok Dhagat, Rajesh Srivastava, Jenna Goodrick and others.

Vikas Sharma, GM, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli said, “Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli is proud to host this masterfully curated event with Karina Aggarwal. As a hotel, we are always thrilled to unveil innovations in Hyderabad’s F&B space. Through this opportunity we showcased our suave single malt selection that seamlessly aligns with our restaurants superlative offerings presenting our patrons with elevated dining experiences.”

The guests walked through a tasteful experience with Karina as they imbibed her expertise and indulged over an elaborate four course meal, spread across three distinguished outlets – Sheraton Club Lounge, pan-Asian restaurant, Zega and a rooftop venue.

The evening witnessed sublime creations of the finer things in life and offered guests an extraordinary epicurean nuances at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli.