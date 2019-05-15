Sheraton Hotels & Resorts celebrates sixth edition of ‘Heart for the City’ tour at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Sheraton Hotels and Resorts, part of Marriott International, celebrated its sixth edition of its worldwide ‘Heart for the City’ tour at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center on May 10 with 200 VIP guests including Marriott Bonvoy travel program members in attendance. This exciting event follows global celebrations in Saint-Hyacinthe, Seattle, Sydney, São Paolo and Cairo, with an upcoming celebration later this year in China.

The Heart for the City celebration in Bengaluru included numerous highlight moments such as a talk and stand-up comedy sketch by Bangalorean comedian Sanjay Manaktala, and a dance performance and workshop by Terence Lewis, dancer and choreographer of The Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company. Party guests were also able to catch a glimpse of the future of the Sheraton lobby space designs at the interactive Transformation room installation. Guests were able to capture the moment by snapping photos at the Instagrammable vignettes inspired by Bengaluru. The local public and hotel guests were also welcomed to visit the vignettes over the weekend.

Winkie Wong, senior director, Brand and Marketing Asia-Pacific, Marriott International., said, “The Heart for the City campaign celebrates communities around the world – the diverse people, places and cultures in more than 70 countries and territories where Sheraton Hotels can be found. This recent celebration at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center exemplifies Sheraton’s continued commitment to local communities through experiences that tie back to the local Whitefield community. Sheraton Hotels around the world are truly gathering places where travelers and locals come to celebrate everyday moments.”

This series of celebrations comes at a time when the historic hotel brand undergoes a global transformation. Established in 1937, Sheraton Hotels recently unveiled its new logo with a fresh look that pays homage to the brand’s past and depicts its vision for the future, by modernising the existing laurel design into a crest symbolising the coming together of global communities. The ongoing transformation will also mark how the brand is modernising its design ethos, community connection, and service culture.

Faiz Alam Ansari, GM of the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, said, “As a central part of the Whitefield community since opening last year, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center features the largest convention center in Bangalore with a capacity of 6,500 guests, hosting numerous local events and celebrations. The hotel also features five distinctive food and beverage venues that attract travelers and locals to connect over distinctive local and international cuisines. Additionally, the hotel houses an impressive collection of contemporary artworks by Bangalorean artists that shows our support of the Karnatakan arts community. Our hotel is a valued gathering place that’s situated right at the heart of Whitefield.”

Sheraton’s Heart for the City celebrations kicked off at the Sheraton Saint-Hyacinthe Hotel in August 2018, and has journeyed to hotels worldwide, including past stops at Sheraton Grand Seattle, Sheraton Grand Sydney Hyde Park, Sheraton São Paolo WTC Hotel, Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino, and Sheraton Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center; the seventh and final stop will take place at a Sheraton hotel in China later this year.