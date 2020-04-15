Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel provides neighborhood services

Read Article

As the Centre yesterday announced an extension in the 21-day lockdown to May 3, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center, the five-star hotel in Bengaluru has decided to extend their support and help to those in need during the current crisis. The hotel is providing home delivery of meals.

“We wanted to reach out to people who are not able to venture out for food or fresh supplies, people who don’t have help at home or who feel cooking is not their forte and is a cumbersome task. We have a huge residential community in and around who might be in need of such services where they can rely upon hygienically cooked and delivered food. This would be a great service to all those in need and in process is good for business continuity as well,” informed Faiz Alam Ansari, complex GM, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel.

He added, “We have customers expressing interest in the various options we have. We have kick started the offering and are receiving orders as well. Currently we are focusing on operational hygiene and the delivery method which seems to be the primary concern for all our customers.”

Speaking about the impact on the supply chain of the hotel, Ansari said, “We are very fortunate that we are identified as essential services. This helps us receive our supplies like usual.”

He further ensured that there are no manpower vows that the hotel is facing even during these difficult times, saying, “The hotel has a full-time workforce and we are able to run operations with minimal staffing. Our restricted number of associates stay at the premise and are completely safe, secure and contained. This ensures the safety of our staff and guests, since their well-being is the most critical factor.”

The hotel is also providing laundry services at dispense, wherein they pick up, deliver and cater to the same group of people.

Expressing about the revival of the sector, Ansari commented, “Business continuity in any form is a refreshing change at this time. Moreover, there are many variables that will decide the reviving plan of the whole industry. The primary being the extent of the citywide level of the outbreak. In due time, once the pandemic ceases to exist, businesses will revive and return to normal, with stress on hygiene and social distancing being the new norm.”