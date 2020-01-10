Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, New Delhi to honour spiciest chillies of the world in Red Hot Trail

Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi is honouring the hottest, spiciest red chillies from around the world at its various restaurants, lounges and bar. The culinary brigade, led by Chef Sahil Arora, has planned an array of delicacies that are spicy, savoury and sweet, and inspired by chillies from around the world.

Taking a proverbial ‘leaf out of the book’ of the Sagra Del Ppeperoncino, which is held annually in Diamante, Calabria, chefs at Sorrento are serving a plethora of Italian delicacies such as Deep-fried Friggitello peppers, Calabrian Chilli Sausages Tortellini with Italian Pepperoncino as the key ingredient.

Renowned for its delicious fusion of the Far East, Shang Palace celebrates The Red Hot Trail Pop-up with a variety of chillies from the Orient, namely Facing Heaven Chilli, Sichuan Pepper and Er Jing Tiao. The masters at Shang Palace have curated a Chinese feast with dishes like Wok-fried Tofu with Fresh Chillies, Yunnan-style Spicy Chicken Wings, Stir-fried Prawns with Fresh Chilli Pepper and many more. Guests may pair these flavourful dishes with fermented tea to cleanse and soothe the palate while enjoying the very true essence of these authentic spices.

The multi-international cuisine restaurant, Tamra, will feature enticing dishes in celebration of red chillies on its buffet spread. The dishes will be exquisitely presented representing this ‘king of spices’ and its flavours.

Guests can enjoy unconventional indulgences like Chocolate Chilli Cheesecake, Chilli infused Chocolate Chilli Truffles, Chocolate and Chilli Macaroons at Mister Chai, coupled with their favourite cup of the renowned Masala Chai at Mister Chai. Mixologists at Grappa will concoct delicious cocktails and drinks with a spicy twist for the up-coming pop-up. Latina Margarita, Marigold Gin and Tonic and Chilli Martini will be the highlight of the bold and flavourful cocktails, perfect for the city winters.