Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel brings special Alba White Truffle menu

Sorrento, the Italian restaurant at Shangri-La’s – Eros Hotel, New Delhi brings back its most-awaited luxurious treat, the special Alba White Truffle menu, from 21-28 November 2019. White Truffle season calls for this undeniable delicacy to be added to the authentic Italian dishes at Sorrento.

Originating in the northern Italian hills near the city of Alba, White Truffles are also known as ‘White Diamonds’ and are the most highly esteemed of all known truffle varieties. White Truffles are extremely scarce, adding to their exclusivity and mystique. These truffles are primarily used uncooked to best preserve their natural characteristics, allowing their magnificent fragrance to waft over and envelop any dish they are served with.

Executive Chef Sahil Arora and his team at Sorrento have created a special menu with some brand-new White Alba Truffle offerings, with each dish containing two grams of the rare delicacy. Signature dishes on the menu include Homemade White Truffle Fettuccine with Fresh Kashmiri Morels, Sous-vide Truffle Poached Lobster, 24 Carat Gold on Creamy Truffle Risotto, Pan-seared Atlantic Black Cod and Truffle-Infused Forest Mushroom Strudel.

Experience these Alba White Truffle delights with this exclusive à la carte menu during lunch and dinner from 21 to 28 November at Sorrento.